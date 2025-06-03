Downunder Horsemanship Welcomes Stillwell Inc.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Horse trainer Clinton Anderson is excited to add Stillwell Inc. to his Downunder Horsemanship team of sponsors. The company has operations in Minnesota and Texas and produces hydraulic trailer jacks and hydraulic components for trailers to fit any application. It’s Vaquero product lineup features jacks made for horsemen by horsemen.

“We are excited to partner with the Stillwell team in our continuous effort to share innovative products with horse owners that make life easier and help them provide the very best for their equine partners,” Anderson said. “When it comes to quality, ease of use and speed, nothing compares to Stillwell’s Vaquero jacks. Having the jack put on my trailer is one of the best things I’ve done. It makes hauling horses and life on the road so much easier.”

Stillwell Inc. was founded in 2007 by Drew Stillwell, who comes from a family of passionate horsemen. The Vaquero line was developed out of Drew’s own frustration of struggling with his trailer’s crank jack after a long day with his horses. Drew put together a team of experts, and after years of research, they developed the fastest hydraulic jack on the market. Today, Stillwell Inc. features four products in its Vaquero lineup and offers customization.

“It doesn’t matter if you haul one horse in your bumper-pull trailer every other weekend or if you routinely load up your eight-horse trailer to spend a week at a show like I do, Stillwell has a jack to make your life easier,” Anderson said. “Just as important, their customer service is top-notch. They work with you so that you get exactly what you need to fit your trailer and hauling situation.”

“At Stillwell, we partner with those who value hard work, precision, and pride in their equipment,” said Drew Stillwell, President and CEO of Stillwell Inc. “From ranchers to elite trainers, we’re proud to support the people who keep the horse industry strong, because whether you’re on the road or in the ring, you need gear that works as hard as you do.”

For more information about Stillwell Inc., visit https://www.stillwellinc.com.

About Clinton Anderson and Downunder Horsemanship

Clinton Anderson is a clinician, horse trainer and competitor. He’s dedicated his life to helping others realize their horsemanship dreams and keeping them inspired to achieve their goals. The Downunder Horsemanship method of horse training gives horse owners the knowledge needed to become skilled horsemen and train their horses to be consistent and willing partners. Downunder Horsemanship offers an online horse training membership, presents Walkabout Tours across the country, and is dedicated to making learning horsemanship as accessible and easy as possible. Discover for yourself how Downunder Horsemanship can help you achieve your horsemanship dreams at www.downunderhorsemanship.com.

About Stillwell Inc.

Stillwell Inc. builds reliable, American-made hydraulic solutions trusted across industries, including the equine world. Best known for its flagship hydraulic trailer jack, Stillwell products are built to perform when it counts, whether hauling horses across the country or loading out at the end of a long show day.

The company’s full line of hydraulic systems, including hoses, cylinders, and power units, is engineered for durability reliability, and ease of use.

With a commitment to American craftsmanship and customer-first innovation, Stillwell delivers hydraulic systems built to go the distance on ranches, at events, and everywhere in between.

For more information, contact rachelle@downunderhorsemanship.com.