Draw It Out® 16oz High Potency Gel Named “Product of the Year” for 11th Consecutive Year — Chosen by Real Riders, Not Industry Politics

August 9, 2025 — Draw It Out®, the leader in naturally derived, show-safe equine care solutions, today announced that its flagship 16oz High Potency Gel has been named Product of the Year for the 11th year in a row. This recognition doesn’t come from a closed-door panel or advertiser-driven awards — it comes from real riders across the country who rely on the product day in and day out.

“Our 16oz High Potency Gel has never won because we bought an ad or shook the right hands in a backroom,” said Jon Conklin, founder of Draw It Out®. “It’s won because riders like Beth in Texas, Jenny in Kansas, and Maggie in Maryland keep voting for it with their money, their trust, and their barn aisle conversations.”

The 16oz High Potency Gel delivers 125% of the strength of the original Draw It Out® formula in a clean, sensation-free gel that stays where it’s applied. Designed for deep relief without sting, burn, or strong odors, it’s safe for use under wraps and boots and is trusted by both everyday riders and top competitors.

Customer testimonials reinforce its rider-choice legacy:

“Nothing else touches my horse’s legs. It works, it’s clean, and it’s honest.” — Beth, TX

“I’ve tried the award winners. Yours wins in the only arena that matters: mine.” — Jenny, KS

“No sting, no smell, no mess — and my mare moves like a dream.” — Maggie, MD

While some industry awards are decided by a small committee — often influenced by the biggest advertisers — Draw It Out® continues to earn recognition in the only competition that matters: real-world results.

