Draw It Out®: Absolutely Nothing New to Report—and That’s the News

No Rebrand. No Disruption. No Billion-Dollar Pivot. Just Relentless, Boring Excellence in Horse Health.

In a time when brands scramble to reimagine, reinvent, and reintroduce themselves every fiscal quarter, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is proud to report… nothing’s changed.

That’s right.

Same mission.

Same process.

Same unsexy, obsessive commitment to naturally derived relief that actually works.

We haven’t launched a sub-brand with vowels missing.

We haven’t raised $30M to develop AI for hooves.

We haven’t hired a celebrity spokesperson who’s never owned a horse.

Because what we have done is stay locked in on the barn-tested, vet-trusted formulas that built our loyal following of real riders. The same process we used yesterday is the one we used today—because it works.

“Innovation isn’t novelty. It’s refinement. It’s discipline. It’s saying no to good ideas so we can keep saying yes to the right ones,” said Jon Conklin, founder of Draw It Out®. “This press release is here to remind folks: We’re not chasing headlines. We’re building legacy.”

This is not a pivot. It’s a stand.

A stand for products developed in stalls, not spreadsheets.

A stand for the rider who cares more about relief than rebrands.

A stand for formulas that don’t need to change—because they already work.

So if you’re looking for a brand that’s constantly reinventing itself, we’re not it.

But if you’re looking for deep relief in every drop, made with purpose, loyalty, and zero gimmicks—then you’ve just found your people.

—

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is a rider-first brand devoted to natural, effective relief for horses and dogs. We build products the cowboy way—real, tested, and without the fluff. Trusted by barns, vets, and animals who can’t read marketing copy.

