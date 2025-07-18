FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Jon Conklin
Email: jon@drawliniment.com
Website: www.drawliniment.com
Company: Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions
Location: Logan, Utah
Draw It Out® Debuts Hydro‑Lyte™ Electrolyte + GastroCell®
Sugar-Free, Gut-Savvy Hydration for High-Stress Horses
LOGAN, Utah (July 18, 2025) – Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is proud to introduce Hydro‑Lyte™ Electrolyte + GastroCell®, a game-changing, 5‑gram granule designed as a complete hydration and gut-recovery stack for performance, travel, and everyday workhorses.
This isn’t just another powder—Hydro‑Lyte™ brings elite hydration science and digestive support in one scoop. It delivers balanced electrolytes (sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, chloride, and trace minerals) while integrating the GastroCell® gut-shield complex to help protect against stress-related gastric upset.
“Winning rides don’t happen by accident,” says Jon Conklin, Founder & CEO of Draw It Out®. “Hydro‑Lyte™ isn’t a gimmick—it’s a full-body recovery tool for horses that haul, sweat, and push hard.”
Why It’s a Barn Essential
-
Precision Hydration – Smart mineral ratios match what horses sweat out, without sugar or fillers
-
Gastrointestinal Defense – The patented GastroCell® blend (including Betaine HCl & L‑Glutamine) soothes and protects during travel and stress
-
Muscle Recovery Support – Betaine and L‑Glutamine help reduce fatigue and spark cellular recovery
-
Clean & Performance-Safe – Zero sugar, artificial dyes, or banned substances; flavored with natural apple/molasses that even picky horses eat
-
Easy & Efficient – Just 5 g per scoop, mixable in feed or water across daily, performance, and haul-day applications
Ideal For:
-
Performance horses in training, competition, or multi-day travel
-
Horses prone to digestive upset or electrolyte-related stress
-
Daily working horses needing dependable recovery
-
Riders with pasture pets needing clean, daily hydration support
About Draw It Out®
Based in Logan, Utah, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions crafts naturally derived, research-backed care products for horses and dogs. Known for integrity and efficacy—from liniments to nutritional supplements—the company supports real riders with real results.
Availability & Samples
Hydro‑Lyte™ Electrolyte + GastroCell® is now available in single jars (240+ servings) and bundled packages. To request samples or media kits, contact jon@drawliniment.com or visit www.drawliniment.com.