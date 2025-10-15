Draw It Out® Expands Reach — Full Equine & Canine Line Now Available on Chewy.com

LOGAN, UT — Oct, 15th, 2025 — Riders and barn owners can now find Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions’ trusted lineup of naturally derived equine and canine products on Chewy.com, one of the nation’s leading online pet retailers.

The move expands access to Draw It Out®’s most popular products — including Draw It Out® High Potency Gel, ShowBarn Secret® Detangler & Shine, K9 Advanced™ Relief Spray, and EQUINE | DEFENDER™ K Tape — making them easier to order, ship, and restock for everyday riders, trainers, and veterinarians alike.

“We built Draw It Out® for real riders — the folks out there working horses every day, not chasing influencer hype,” said Jon Conklin, founder and CEO. “Partnering with Chewy means those riders can get the products they trust delivered right to their barn doors. It’s convenience without compromise.”

For over a decade, Draw It Out® has built a loyal following through premium, naturally derived, FEI-safe formulations that deliver real results without harsh chemicals. The Chewy launch underscores the brand’s continued growth and commitment to making high-quality horse and dog care solutions accessible nationwide.

“Chewy’s platform lets us meet horse owners where they already shop,” added Conklin. “It’s another way to strengthen our connection with the everyday horsemen and women who’ve built this brand with us.”

Now Available on Chewy

Customers can now shop the Draw It Out® family of brands — including ShowBarn Secret®, K9 Advanced™, and EQUINE | DEFENDER™ — directly through Chewy.com with full product details, verified reviews, and fast nationwide shipping.

About Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Draw It Out® is a rider-founded company creating innovative, naturally derived equine and canine health products trusted by professionals and everyday horse lovers worldwide. From the original sensation-free Draw It Out® Liniment to modern innovations like EQUINE | DEFENDER™ K Tape and ShowBarn Secret® Grooming Solutions, every formula is designed with one goal — to help horses and riders feel their best.

Brands: Draw It Out®, ShowBarn Secret®, K9 Advanced™, EQUINE | DEFENDER™, REJUV4U™, and Dio Nutraceuticals®.

Learn more at www.drawliniment.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Key Accounts Liaison, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Email: sarah@drawliniment.com

Phone: 8444346462

Available for interviews, product samples, and brand media kits.