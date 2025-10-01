Draw It Out® Holds the Line on Quality: Temporary Stockouts Reflect Uncompromising Standards

Logan, Utah — October 1, 2025 — Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions, a global leader in naturally derived equine and canine wellness products, today addressed recent product shortages with a clear message: quality will always come before convenience.

“Put simply—we would rather have no product than a compromised product,” said Jon Conklin, Founder of Draw It Out®. “Every bottle we ship carries our name and our promise. If that means taking the hard road of temporary out-of-stocks, so be it. Riders trust us because we don’t cut corners—and we never will.”

The company acknowledged that certain items have been temporarily unavailable, a result of its rigorous sourcing and manufacturing standards. Instead of lowering the bar to fill shelves faster, Draw It Out® has chosen to pause and protect the integrity of its formulas.

“Compromise is cheaper. It’s faster. It’s easy. But it’s not us,” Conklin added. “Our customers—real riders who depend on these products—deserve better than ‘good enough.’ They deserve the best. That takes time, patience, and sometimes a little grit to weather the wait.”

Draw It Out® reassured customers and dealers that production is running full tilt, with inventory expected to return shortly. In the meantime, the brand underscored its gratitude for the loyalty and patience of its community.

“This isn’t about selling liniment. It’s about trust,” Conklin said. “Our riders put their faith in us, and we will never betray that by letting anything subpar slip through.”

About Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Draw It Out® delivers naturally derived equine and canine products.

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

844346462 – S.Carlson@dionutra.com

drawliniment.com