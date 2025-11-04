Draw It Out® Launches F.A.N. — The Farrier Affiliate Network

Forging Stronger Connections Between Farriers, Horses, and Honest Horse Care

[Logan, UT – November 2025] — Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions has officially launched the F.A.N. (Farrier Affiliate Network) — a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to celebrate and empower the farriers who keep our horses sound, balanced, and performing their best.

For years, farriers have been the unsung backbone of equine health. With the F.A.N. Program, Draw It Out® puts them front and center — providing exclusive access to products, perks, and partnership opportunities that reward their craftsmanship and strengthen their connection with the riders and horses they serve.

Program Highlights

Exclusive Product Access – F.A.N. members receive insider pricing, early access to new releases, and specialized kits built for farriers.

Affiliate Earnings – Members earn commission on every Draw It Out® product their clients purchase through their personalized referral link — turning trust into tangible reward.

Community Recognition – Farriers are spotlighted across Draw It Out®'s nationwide dealer network, events, and Real Rider features — honoring the skill that keeps horses moving.

Education & Support – F.A.N. members gain access to training content, educational resources, and direct support from the Draw It Out® team to help grow their craft and business.

A Word from the Founder

“Farriers are more than craftsmen — they’re caretakers of movement and comfort. The F.A.N. Program is our way of giving back to the people who keep horses performing at their best every single day,” said Jon Conklin, Founder & CEO of Draw It Out®.

“We’ve always built products for real riders and the professionals who stand behind them. Now we’re building a community that honors that same grit, skill, and loyalty.”

How to Join

Enrollment in the F.A.N. Program is open now. Farriers can apply directly through the Draw It Out® website:

👉 https://drawliniment.com/pages/fan

About Draw It Out®

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is a leading innovator in naturally-derived equine performance and recovery products. Built by horsemen for horsemen, Draw It Out® stands for Modern Performance, Proven Calm — trusted by professionals worldwide for show-safe, sensation-free relief and recovery.

From liniments to grooming essentials, Draw It Out® products are crafted to Elevate Every Ride with deep care, honest craftsmanship, and uncompromising quality.

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Key Accounts & Communications

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

drawliniment.com