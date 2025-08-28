Draw It Out® Launches Fluid Flex EQ®: Advanced Equine Joint Care for Every Season

hello@drawliniment.com | (844) 434-6462OMAHA, NE — August 27, 2025 — Riders know that changing seasons can take a toll on their horses’ joints. To help horses move more freely, comfortably, and with lasting resilience, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions proudly introduces Fluid Flex EQ®, a premium joint care supplement built to support mobility year-round.

Fluid Flex EQ® delivers advanced support for cartilage, connective tissues, and joint fluid with a sophisticated, naturally derived formula. Trusted by everyday riders and professionals alike, this next-generation supplement is FEI/USEF compliant and designed for daily use without withdrawal periods.

“Fluid Flex EQ® reflects our mission to create solutions that elevate every ride,” said Jon Conklin, CEO of Draw It Out®. “It’s advanced joint care, done the Draw It Out® way: safe, effective, and built with the horse’s well-being first.”

Key Benefits of Fluid Flex EQ®

Comprehensive Joint Support — Maintains cartilage, synovial fluid, and connective tissue health.

Advanced, Naturally Derived Formula — Gentle yet powerful, with no fillers or artificial additives.

Competition-Safe — FEI/USEF compliant, no withdrawal times.

Daily Care, Year-Round — Designed for everyday use to keep horses limber and strong.

Fluid Flex EQ® is available now at drawliniment.com, joining the full lineup of premium equine health solutions from Draw It Out®.

About Draw It Out®

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions creates naturally derived products trusted by riders, trainers, and veterinarians worldwide. With brands including EQUINE|DEFENDER™, ShowBarn Secret®, K9 Advanced™, and Draw It Out® Nutraceuticals, the company delivers premium solutions that elevate horse care with sophistication, safety, and results. Learn more at drawliniment.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

jon@drawliniment.com