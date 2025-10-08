Draw It Out® Launches New 32 oz Concentrate Bottle

October 7, 2025 — Logan, Utah

Easy-Pour Handle and Hose-End Sprayer Compatibility Simplify Dilution for Riders and Barns Alike

LOGAN, UTAH – Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions today announced the release of its new 32 oz Veterinary Strength Liniment Concentrate, now available in a redesigned bottle that brings convenience and precision to every pour. The new packaging features an ergonomic easy-pour handle and is compatible with standard hose-end sprayers for quick, effortless dilution right at the wash rack or barn.

“Horsemen asked for a cleaner, faster way to mix Draw It Out®, and we listened,” said Jon Conklin, Founder and CEO of Draw It Out®. “This 32 oz bottle is built for life on the road and at home—easy to grip, easy to pour, and ready for any setup, whether you’re filling spray bottles or using a hose-end sprayer to mix on demand.”

New Design Highlights

Right-Sized 32 oz Format – Convenient for everyday use in barns, trailers, and travel kits.

– Convenient for everyday use in barns, trailers, and travel kits. Ergonomic Easy-Pour Handle – Balanced and comfortable grip for controlled, spill-free pouring.

– Balanced and comfortable grip for controlled, spill-free pouring. Hose-End Sprayer Ready – The threaded neck fits most standard hose-attach sprayers for fast, accurate dilution without the mess.*

Same Trusted Formula

Fast-acting, quick-absorbing, and sensation-free —perfect for spray, wrap, or soak.

—perfect for spray, wrap, or soak. Non-greasy and residue-free —safe under saddle pads, wraps, and boots.

—safe under saddle pads, wraps, and boots. Made in the USA with Draw It Out’s proprietary mineral blend.

with Draw It Out’s proprietary mineral blend. External use only.

At-a-Glance Directions

Spray : Mix 50/50 with water or use full strength for deeper results.

: Mix 50/50 with water or use full strength for deeper results. Wrap/Soak : Mix to desired strength, soak wraps, and keep moist for 24-48 hours.

: Mix to desired strength, soak wraps, and keep moist for 24-48 hours. Use: Before, during, or after training to support comfort and recovery.

Availability

The Draw It Out® 32 oz Concentrate is available now at drawliniment.com and through authorized Draw It Out® dealers worldwide.

About Draw It Out®

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions creates naturally-derived, high-performance products trusted by horse owners, trainers, and competitors around the world. Every product is built with purpose: to provide effective, safe, and transparent solutions that help riders care for their horses with confidence.

*Hose-end sprayer not included. Compatibility applies to most standard hose-end sprayer tops.

Media Contact:

Draw It Out® Media Relations

Logan, Utah

📞 844-434-6462

🌐 www.drawliniment.com