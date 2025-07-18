FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Jon Conklin

Email: jon@drawliniment.com

Website: https://drawliniment.com

Company: Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Location: Logan, Utah

Draw It Out® Launches New Website to Better Serve Everyday Riders and Horse Owners

Drawliniment.com Offers Elevated Shopping, Education, and Solutions for the Barn Aisle

LOGAN, Utah (July 18, 2025) – Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions, known for its naturally derived and research-backed topical products, has officially launched a redesigned and content-rich website: www.drawliniment.com. The update reinforces the brand’s commitment to making premium, effective horse care accessible to real riders—not just influencers.

Drawliniment.com is more than a storefront. It’s a full-service destination built to support horse owners at every level, from seasoned professionals to first-time 4-H riders. With detailed product education, easy mobile access, and expanded support tools, the new platform ensures riders can find the right solution quickly—no gimmicks, no guesswork.

“This website reflects our core values—loyalty, innovation, and deep care for riders and animals alike,” said Jon Conklin, founder and CEO of Draw It Out®. “We’ve built a space that speaks to the real-world needs of the equine community.”

Highlights of the New Drawliniment.com:

Enhanced shopping experience for all Draw It Out® brands: Draw It Out®, ShowBarn Secret®, K9 Advanced™, EQUINE | DEFENDER™, and more

Real Rider Resource™ Blog offering barn-tested tips, product insights, and educational content

Solution Finder Quiz to match riders with the right product for their horse’s needs

Improved mobile functionality for quick barn-aisle reorders

Dealer support through a locator tool and referral system, empowering local tack shops

Draw It Out® is widely respected for its performance-first approach to product development. Popular solutions like the 16oz High Potency Gel, MasterMudd™, and SilverHoof EQ Therapy® are trusted by riders across disciplines for their no-sting, no-wait formulas that are show-safe and vet-recommended.

“We didn’t rush our formulas to market. Each one went through years of testing and refinement before being released,” Conklin said. “We want every rider to feel confident reaching for our products—whether they’re prepping for Congress or just heading out for a trail ride.”

About Draw It Out®

Based in Logan, Utah, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is an industry leader in high-performance, naturally derived equine and canine care. With a portfolio that spans topical gels, grooming essentials, therapeutic tools, and barn-safe cleansers, Draw It Out® serves a global network of riders, dealers, and veterinarians. Every product is rooted in science, crafted with care, and built for results.

For more information or to explore the full catalog, visit www.drawliniment.com.