Draw It Out® Launches Switch and Save Program

A New Path for Riders Seeking Cleaner, More Transparent Equine Recovery

Logan Utah November 12 2025

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions has launched the Switch and Save Program, a national initiative designed to help riders upgrade their equine recovery routine to cleaner ingredients, clearer labeling, and more dependable performance.

For years, riders have had to choose between strong scents, harsh additives, and ingredient lists that raised more questions than confidence. The Switch and Save Program changes that. Riders can now submit the recovery products they are currently using and receive exclusive savings on Draw It Out®’s naturally derived, competition safe liniments and sprays.

Program Highlights

Cleaner Ingredients

Switching riders gain access to alcohol free, menthol free, fragrance free formulas built on mineral based recovery rather than harsh chemicals.

Show Safe Confidence

Every product included in the program is compliant with FEI and USEF rules. Riders can support recovery without risking penalties or downtime.

Transparent Labeling

Draw It Out® formulas are built without hidden inactive ingredients and without artificial colors, fillers, or unnecessary irritants.

Real Savings for Real Riders

The program provides direct value to horse owners who want performance level relief without elevated cost or complicated switching.

A Word from the Founder

“Riders want relief they can trust and labels they can understand. The Switch and Save Program exists to make that shift easy,” said Jon Conklin, Founder and CEO of Draw It Out®. “If a rider is ready to move toward cleaner, modern recovery, we want to meet them where they are and give them an honest path to upgrade.”

“Everything we build is made for real riders who care about their horses. This program is one more way we honor that commitment.”

How to Join

The Switch and Save Program is open now. Riders can participate directly through the Draw It Out® website:

https://drawliniment.com/pages/switch-save

About Draw It Out®

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is a leader in naturally derived equine performance and recovery products. Built by horsemen for horsemen, Draw It Out® delivers Modern Performance and Proven Calm with sensation free, show safe formulas trusted by riders and professionals worldwide.

From liniments to grooming essentials, every Draw It Out® product is crafted to Elevate Every Ride with deep care, true craftsmanship, and uncompromising quality.

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Key Accounts and Communications

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

drawliniment.com