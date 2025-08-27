Draw It Out® Launches VetPro® Program: Exclusive Incentives for Equine Veterinarians

[Logan, UT] — Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions, the trusted name in naturally derived equine care, today announced the launch of VetPro®, an exclusive program designed to support and reward licensed equine veterinarians. The initiative provides verified clinic pricing, priority support, and access to clinic-ready resources, reinforcing Draw It Out’s commitment to horse health and the professionals who protect it.

“Veterinarians are at the heart of equine wellness,” said Jon Conklin, Founder of Draw It Out®. “VetPro® is our way of standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the clinicians who serve barns and arenas every day. We’re giving them direct access to trusted, show-safe products, educational support, and a mark of approval that signals to clients their commitment to excellence.”

Key Benefits of the VetPro® Program:

Verified Clinic Pricing: Simplified, transparent pricing for licensed veterinarians and clinics.

Priority Support: Direct, expedited communication channels with the Draw It Out® team.

Clinic-Ready Materials: Educational handouts and merchandising tools to help vets better serve their clients.

Exclusive Seal of Approval: Approved participants receive the official VetPro® seal to display in their practice, demonstrating their alignment with top-tier equine care standards.

Commitment to Safe, Trusted Care

All Draw It Out® products, including its flagship Liniment Gel, MasterMudd™ EquiBrace, and Rapid Relief Restorative Cream, are developed with naturally derived ingredients and are free from menthol and capsaicin. This ensures they are sensation-free, show-safe, and FEI-compliant, allowing veterinarians to recommend them with confidence.

How to Join

Licensed veterinarians can apply online through the official Draw It Out® website. Applications are verified within 1-2 business days, and approved clinics immediately gain access to exclusive program benefits and resources.

—

About Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Draw It Out® is the Cadillac of equine topical care, trusted by riders, trainers, and veterinarians worldwide. With a commitment to naturally derived, show-safe formulations, Draw It Out® products are designed to provide deep relief without compromise. From the everyday rider to the competitive arena, the brand’s mission is simple: Elevate Every Ride.

—

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Key Accounts Customer Liaison

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

hello@drawliniment.com

844-434-6462