Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Draw It Out® officially announces the launch of the EQUINE | DEFENDER™ Pro Account, a new professional-access tier built for trainers, equine bodyworkers, farriers, veterinarians, and performance programs seeking reliable, show-safe support tools they can trust every day.

The program is live now at:

https://drawliniment.com/pages/equine-defender-pro-account

Purpose-Built for Professionals

The EQUINE | DEFENDER™ Pro Account gives working equine professionals a streamlined, stable channel for securing the tools they rely on — starting with the brand’s flagship EQUINE | DEFENDER™ K-Tape, trusted nationwide for proprioceptive support, movement pattern assistance, and post-work recovery routines.

The program centers on three core commitments:

1. Guaranteed Access

Priority product availability ensures professionals receive their K-Tape and support tools even during peak show months and demand surges.

2. Professional Pricing

Verified accounts receive consistent, transparent pricing — no seasonal games, no artificial scarcity. Just dependable access designed for people who work with horses for a living.

3. Education and Ongoing Support

Members gain early access to taping guides, application sequences, practical field tips, and new releases from Draw It Out®’s expanding performance and recovery knowledge base.

A Natural Extension of Draw It Out®’s Mission

For over a decade, Draw It Out® has built solutions that help real riders help their horses — quietly, cleanly, and without unnecessary burn, sting, or theatrics.

EQUINE | DEFENDER™ continues that philosophy by giving equine professionals tools that integrate seamlessly into real barn life and real performance schedules.

“Our community of trainers and therapists has embraced EQUINE | DEFENDER™ in a big way,” said Jon Conklin, founder of Draw It Out®. “This Pro Account is our way of supporting the people who show up for these horses every day. They deserve dependable access, dependable pricing, and resources that actually make sense in the real world. That’s what this program delivers.”

Eligibility

The EQUINE | DEFENDER™ Pro Account is open to:

Professional trainers

Equine massage therapists and bodyworkers

Farriers

Veterinary professionals

Rehabilitation and performance barns

Competitive riders with client horses

Verification is required to maintain program integrity.

How to Apply

Professionals can apply directly at:

https://drawliniment.com/pages/equine-defender-pro-account

Once approved, members receive their Pro credentials, welcome information, and access to preferred pricing and resources.

Media Contact:

Jon Conklin

jon@drawliniment.com