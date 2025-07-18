FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Jon Conklin

Email: jon@drawliniment.com

Website: https://drawliniment.com

Company: Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Location: Logan, Utah

Draw It Out® Opens Year-Round Showroom at Dallas Market Center

Showroom #10117 Will Serve as a Hub During Both January and August WESA Markets

LOGAN, Utah (July 18, 2025) – Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions, the brand trusted by real riders across disciplines, has officially opened its permanent showroom—#10117—at the Dallas Market Center, coinciding with its continued expansion at the Western & English Sales Association (WESA) shows.

Held twice a year in January and August, WESA draws tack stores, feed shops, and western retailers from across the country. With this year-round showroom, Draw It Out® is now positioned to connect with dealers more directly and consistently.

“We’ve always built this brand on relationships—not gimmicks,” said Jon Conklin, Founder and CEO. “Our new showroom gives dealers a space to see, touch, and experience the quality we’re known for—and to do business with a team that rides for them.”

Inside Showroom #10117:

Full product lineup across the Draw It Out® family of brands:

Draw It Out®, ShowBarn Secret®, K9 Advanced™, EQUINE | DEFENDER™, and Draw It Out® Nutraceuticals

Product education on bestsellers like the 16oz High Potency Gel , MasterMudd™ , SilverHoof EQ Therapy® , and Rapid Relief Restorative Cream

Seasonal promotions and exclusive show-only offers for WESA attendees

Rider-first hospitality with cold drinks, AC (especially critical during Dallas in August), and a no-pressure atmosphere

Draw It Out® has built its name by focusing on results—not hype. Their naturally derived, show-safe products are used by professional trainers, weekend warriors, veterinarians, and horse owners who want trustworthy performance from every drop.

“Dealers tell us the same thing: customers ask for our products by name,” added Conklin. “That’s the kind of pull-through that matters, and we’re here at WESA to help retailers take full advantage of it.”

About Draw It Out®

Based in Logan, Utah, Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is a leading provider of innovative, naturally derived equine and canine care products. With a growing international dealer network, a loyal fanbase of real riders, and a mission rooted in quality and authenticity, Draw It Out® is proud to support the people who care for animals with grit, grace, and heart.

Visit Draw It Out® at WESA

Showroom #10117 – Dallas Market Center

Featured during WESA January and August Markets

Dealer inquiries welcome year-round at drawliniment.com or via email at jon@drawliniment.com