Draw It Out® Proudly Announces Latest Partnership: Riders Who Actually Care

No flashy collab. No six-figure sponsorship. Just the only partnership that actually matters.

Aug 4th, 2025 — In a world of strategic alliances, co-branded merch drops, and influencer contracts longer than legal thrillers, Draw It Out® is proud to announce our latest—and most meaningful—partnership yet:

We are now the official product of people who care about their horses.

That’s it. That’s the headline.

This isn’t a deal hashed out in a boardroom or brokered at a golf course. There are no riders being paid to pretend. No logos slapped on someone’s trailer for likes.

This is a handshake agreement between us—a company built in barns—and you—the rider who reads every label, watches every step, and knows your horse better than some people know their spouse.

“We didn’t build this brand to win awards. We built it to earn trust,” said Jon Conklin, founder of Draw It Out®. “If you’re the kind of person who wipes your horse’s eyes before your own, congratulations—you’re officially one of us.”

While other brands chase athletes, we stand with caretakers.

While others beg for celebrity co-signs, we’re showing up for midnight colic checks.

While some spend fortunes on billboards, we invest in formulas that actually work.

Our Promise? No Gimmicks. No Gaps. No B.S.

Just naturally derived, show-safe, vet-trusted products that do what they say, so you can do what you love—ride, train, heal, repeat.

So no, this isn’t a conventional partnership announcement.

It’s a recognition of loyalty. A rally cry for the real ones. And a line in the sand for those who put their horses first—always.

If that’s you, we’re not just your product—we’re your people.

About Draw It Out®

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is an award-dodging, barn-built brand dedicated to natural, effective horse care. We serve everyday riders, barn managers, competitors, and caretakers with products rooted in science, loyalty, and no-BS storytelling. Available worldwide, trusted in barns where horses come first.

Welcome to the only partnership that ever really mattered.

Media Contact:

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

press@drawliniment.com

drawliniment.com