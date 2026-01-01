Draw It Out® Rebrands Trade Show Showroom as “The Lounge,” Elevating the Equine Market Experience

Dallas, TX

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions has officially rebranded its trade show showroom as The Draw It Out® Lounge, reflecting a deliberate shift away from traditional booth culture toward a calmer, more thoughtful way of connecting with the equine community.

The Lounge is designed to prioritize conversation over congestion and clarity over noise. Rather than a product-driven sales floor, the space is built for focused discussions around daily horse care, practical protocols, and long-term soundness with the people who use the products every day.

“This wasn’t about making something flashier,” said Jon Conklin, founder of Draw It Out®. “It was about creating a space that respects how real riders think and make decisions. The Lounge gives people room to slow down and talk through what actually works for their horses.”

Inside The Draw It Out® Lounge, dealers, professionals, and riders can engage directly with the Draw It Out® team to review care philosophies, discuss real-world routines, and better understand how consistency and simplicity support performance and comfort over time.

As part of the rebrand, Draw It Out® is encouraging appointment-based visits during major industry markets to allow for uninterrupted, meaningful conversations.

Appointments can be scheduled at:

https://drawliniment.com/pages/wesa-showroom-appointments

To ensure easy access during market, Draw It Out® has also published clear, step-by-step directions to the Lounge.

Showroom 10117 directions are available at:

https://drawliniment.com/pages/showroom-10117-directions

The Draw It Out® Lounge will serve as a welcoming hub for dealers, professionals, and media seeking a quieter, more grounded approach to equine product discovery and brand partnership.

For more information, visit https://drawliniment.com

Media Contact:

Jon Conklin

jon@drawliniment.com