Draw It Out® Relaunches VetPro® Program With Better-Than-Wholesale Pricing for Equine Clinics

Logan, Utah — December 10, 2025

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions announced today the relaunch of its VetPro® program, a significantly expanded professional initiative built for licensed equine veterinarians and registered clinics. The updated program delivers enhanced access to Draw It Out®’s competition-safe formulations along with improved onboarding and clinical support. Most notably, approved clinics now receive better-than-wholesale pricing, strengthening their ability to serve performance and rehabilitation cases with high-quality, cost-efficient solutions.

The VetPro® program was redesigned to meet the evolving needs of modern equine practices. Clinics working with competitive horses require products that are effective, compliant, and free from prohibited agents such as menthol and capsaicin. Draw It Out®’s naturally derived, sensation-free formulations address these requirements while supporting the daily realities of veterinary workloads.

“Veterinarians have always been at the center of our mission,” said Jon Conklin, founder of Draw It Out®. “This relaunch ensures they receive the pricing, support, and clarity they deserve. Better-than-wholesale access is one part of that commitment. Just as important is providing competition-safe formulas and the professional backing clinicians need to treat horses confidently.”

Key enhancements to the VetPro® program include:

Better-Than-Wholesale Pricing:

Approved clinics receive access to Draw It Out®’s most competitive professional pricing, creating a meaningful margin advantage while supporting both in-clinic use and client resale.

Competition-Safe Formulas:

All Draw It Out® topicals are sensation-free and formulated without agents commonly restricted in regulated performance environments, offering veterinarians confidence during busy competition seasons.

Priority Support and Clinical Materials:

VetPro® clinics receive direct access to ordering support, usage guidance, and optional client-facing educational sheets designed to streamline in-clinic communication.

Professional Designation:

Verified clinics are authorized to display the VetPro® seal, signaling a higher standard of care and treatment transparency to riders and owners.

Applications require an active veterinary license. Most clinics receive approval within one to two business days once verification documents are submitted.

“VetPro® was built to respect a clinician’s time and deliver genuine value,” Conklin added. “This relaunch sets a new benchmark for how equine-care brands should support veterinary partners.”

Veterinarians and equine clinics can learn more or apply at:

https://drawliniment.com/pages/vetpro-equine-veterinarian-incentives

About Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Draw It Out®, based in Logan, Utah, produces a line of naturally derived, competition-safe equine care products trusted by riders, trainers, and veterinary professionals nationwide. The company is committed to creating clean, effective therapeutic formulas that support equine comfort, performance, and long-term soundness.

