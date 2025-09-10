Draw It Out® Releases Fall Horse‑Care Checklist to Help Riders Navigate the Seasonal Shift

Show-aware routine pairs targeted cooling, thorough drying, whisper-thin support, and clean compression

LOGAN, Utah — September 10, 2025 — Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions announced the release of its Fall Horse-Care Checklist, a practical, rider-ready guide designed to help barns navigate autumn’s temperature swings, mud, and travel stress. The checklist distills post-ride recovery into four repeatable moves—Cool • Dry • Support • Wrap—to keep legs quiet today and ready for tomorrow.

“Fall rewards consistency,” said Jon Conklin, founder of Draw It Out®. “If riders cool the right zones, dry thoroughly, apply a thin, show-aware layer, and only then wrap clean, they’ll feel the difference the next morning. This checklist turns that idea into a simple habit.”

Fall Horse Care Recovery Checklist:

Cool what’s hot. Target tendons and large muscle groups; scrape between passes so warm water doesn’t trap heat. Dry to the bone. Compression on damp skin invites rubs; towel thoroughly and allow airflow as needed. Support with a thin, even layer. Choose a sensation-free, under-wrap-friendly gel and apply a whisper-thin coat—sheen, not smear. Wrap clean (when needed). Use debris-free quilts and smooth tension; two-finger check; re-check at 30-45 minutes.

The checklist aligns with Draw It Out®’s product philosophy and educational tools. Riders can personalize routines with the brand’s Solution Finder, keep essentials stocked via Switch & Save, and select cooling/support options from the Cryotherapy Collection (including CryoSpray® for targeted cool-downs and the flagship 16oz High Potency Gel for under-wrap use).

“Riders don’t need complexity—they need a routine that holds up in real barns and on the road,” Conklin added. “This fall guide is built to be used—not just read.”

About Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Draw It Out® creates naturally derived, show-aware care trusted by everyday riders and professionals. The portfolio includes Draw It Out® liniments and recovery solutions, ShowBarn Secret® grooming, K9 Advanced™ for dogs, and cause work connected to Dalo Acres Animal Sanctuary. The brand stands for clarity, quality, and rider-first education—helping horse people Elevate Every Ride.

