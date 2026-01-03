Draw It Out® Returns as a Sponsor of Skijoring Utah for 2026

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions is proud to return as an official sponsor of Skijoring Utah for the 2026 season, continuing our support of one of the most demanding and horse forward winter equestrian sports in the country.

After sponsoring Skijoring Utah in 2025, we are back for 2026 with the same mission we bring to every arena, barn aisle, and backstretch: support the horses that do the work.

Skijoring is not a casual sport. It is fast, cold, physical, and unforgiving. Horses are asked to sprint on snow and ice, handle sudden load changes, and perform at full throttle in extreme conditions. That kind of work demands real recovery, real care, and products that hold up when things get tough.

That is where Draw It Out fits.

Our equine care products are built for horses that work. From daily maintenance to post run recovery, Draw It Out is trusted by riders who cannot afford gimmicks, strong odors, or sensation heavy formulas that do more harm than good. Our liniment gels and topical solutions are naturally derived, show safe, and designed to support circulation, comfort, and recovery without unnecessary additives.

Skijoring Utah represents the kind of riding culture we believe in. Riders who show up prepared. Horses that are treated like athletes. A community that respects the work and the partnership between horse and rider.

Returning as a sponsor for 2026 is not about branding. It is about alignment.

We support events where horse welfare matters, where performance is earned, and where preparation does not stop when the run is over. Skijoring Utah checks every one of those boxes.

We look forward to another season of supporting the skijoring community and standing behind the horses that make it all possible.

About Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions develops naturally derived equine care products for real riders and real horses. Our product line includes liniment gels, recovery solutions, skin and hoof care, and daily maintenance essentials designed to support comfort, mobility, and long term soundness.

Our products are used daily in working barns, trusted by professionals and everyday horse owners alike, and formulated with one priority in mind: care that respects the horse.

No gimmicks. No shortcuts. Just products that do the job.

Learn more at drawliniment.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon D. Conklin

jon@drawliniment.com