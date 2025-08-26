Dressage 101–Jane Savoie’s classic Dressage Bible re-release

AVAILABLE NOW

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release of a new edition of Dressage 101 by Jane Savoie.

Beginning with the three golden rules of dressage training—clarity, consistency, and kindness—dressage legend Jane Savoie walks you through her four stages of dressage education. Stage One is an introductory course in the basics, and Stage Two covers the “nuts and bolts” of training, including transitions, school figures, and movements. By the time you finish Stage Two, you’ll have a happy, responsive horse that understands going forward and being straight; accepts contact so you can communicate with him through the reins; moves in a regular rhythm and a steady tempo in all three gaits; and is proficient in transitions, circles, backing up, lengthening his stride, and going sideways.

In Stage Three, Savoie translates the secrets surrounding the half-halt, enabling you to put your horse “on the bit,” and adding a whole new dimension to your training. You’ll even be ready for “the big time” in Stage Four, including collected, medium, and extended gaits; advanced lateral movements; and flying changes. With a time-tested, expert-vetted, and supremely easy-to-follow system, this book is for anyone who aims to improve the horse’s body and mind so he is healthy and happy in whatever activity you choose to pursue. Featuring all new full-color photographs.

JANE SAVOIE (April 15, 1949-January 4, 2021) was a tenacious dressage competitor, committed teacher, and extraordinarily vibrant presence in the equestrian world. She left behind a legacy of learning materials she passionately created and curated over the course of a riding and teaching career that spanned decades and continents. A prolific writer, her first instructional book was published in 1992 (That Winning Feeling!) and her last in 2020 (Dressage Between the Jumps) with many others in between. Through her books and videos, Savoie’s extraordinary knowledge and innovative training techniques remain available to those seeking breakthroughs in their riding and in their lives. In this way, her true passion for teaching and learning, and her amazing commitment to the equestrian community, lives on.

408 pp • 8¼ x 10¼ • 978 1 64601 216 9 • $45.00

