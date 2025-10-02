Driving Digest Magazine Celebrates Its 45th Anniversary

ELBURN, Illinois, September 30, 2025 – Driving Digest magazine, the only independent, self-supported magazine in North America devoted exclusively to the sport of carriage driving, has reached a major milestone. Issue number 1 debuted in September 1980. Forty-five years and four editors later, issue number 257 was mailed to homes and businesses in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and even Australia.

“It is an honor and a privilege to take the helm of such a well-known and respected magazine as Driving Digest,” said Lydia Gray, the new editor. “It’s also a challenge to continue providing the variety of content and quality of images that subscribers expect while putting my own stamp on the publication.”

A lot of things have changed in the last forty-five years. From carriages and harnesses to competition and clothing, driving horses for sport and for recreation has both grown and grown up. To put things into perspective, here are some non driving-related world events that happened the year Driving Digest was launched:

Ronald Reagan defeated Jimmy Carter in the November 1980 election and was inaugurated as the 40th U.S. President in January 1981.

U.S. President in January 1981. \ Mount St. Helens erupted.

The U.S. boycotted the Moscow Summer Olympics.

At the theater, we saw The Empire Strikes Back, The Shining, and 9 to 5 in 1980, then Raiders of the Lost Ark, Chariots of Fire, and On Golden Pond in 1981.

CNN, the first 24-hours news network, and MTV, the first video channel, were launched.

Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer.

First flight of the Space Shuttle Columbia occurred.

John Lennon was assassinated.

IBM introduced its first personal computer (the IBM PC).

Sandra Day O’Connor became the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“As Driving Digest enters its next chapter, we’ll be making some small changes here and there to give the magazine a bit of a “facelift” but still keep it recognizable to its dedicated fanbase,” said Gray. “It’s very important to me that we stay true to the tagline that appeared on issue one: “driving for every equine.”

After the print refresh, Gray says she looks forward to expanding the magazine’s reach by adding a digital version of Driving Digest, as more and more people like to reach on their mobile device.

Media Contact:

Lydia Gray

lydia@drivingdigest.com

630-701-5903