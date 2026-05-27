Driving Digest Wins Awards at 2026 American Horse Publications Conference

Elburn, Illinois, May 27, 2026 — Writers and photographers published in Driving Digest took home three second-place finishes and an honorable mention at the 2026 American Horse Publications’ Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, May 16. Two awards went to authors for their excellent writing abilities and two awards went to photographers for their stunning imagery.

I was able to attend this year’s AHP Conference in person and it was such a surprise and honor to hear Driving Digest announced four times!” said Lydia Gray, the new editor and publisher of Driving Digest magazine.

Originally published in the May/June 2025 issue of Driving Digest, the feature article “Competitive Distance Driving: To Finish Is To Win” was written by Amy Broadie and designed by Linda Yutzy. It took second place in the category “Self-Supported Publication Equine Media Service to the Consumer Single Article.”

Such a picturesque lede makes me want to grab the reins,” the judge wrote. “With your key audience being drivers, this is an appealing and useful topic. Explanation of how competitive distance driving is judged. Lots of voices, well-crafted tales of the joys and occasional hazards of life on the trails. Energy and interest sustained throughout. And a brief description of how to get started in a new discipline. Nice work.”

The next award was earned by another feature article “Harnessing Compassion: Caring for Cuba’s Carriage Horses.” Written by Gray and designed by Linda Yutzy, it originally appeared in the July/August 2025 issue of Driving Digest. It took second place in the category, “Self-Supported Publication Equine Feature Single Article.”

“Article describes a real need for assistance for Cuban horses and their drivers and the response from U.S. volunteers,” the judge wrote. “The author combines the aid aspect with sprightly written travel information that captivates and illustrates the mission and its acceptance. The atmosphere of Havana comes through (balky key locks, vintage cars, filtering and freezing water for the next day, must try the ropa viejo) and the desperation is evident. The information on how to get there and what to bring (plastic bags!) is extremely helpful. The article hones in on horse health and how the volunteers are finding and improvising remedies, including innovative ways to improve nutrition while educating the locals on better ways to operate.”

Driving Digest’s final two awards were both in the category “Editorial Action Photograph.”

Melanie Guillamot’s photo served as the cover for the September/October 2025 issue of Driving Digest. In it, U.S. FEI driver Jacob Arnold pilots his pair through a marathon obstacle while Colten Parker navigates at an event in Belgium.

According to the judge, Melanie Guillamot’s photo displayed, “Excellent capture of peak action, with strong motion conveyed through dust, body positioning, and directional movement. The viewer is placed directly inside the moment. Unique rear perspective adds a fresh editorial angle, offering a behind-the-scenes feel that differentiates it from more conventional action shots. Strong sense of energy and environment, with the dust trail and movement of the carriage reinforcing speed, intensity, and context.”

Last but certainly not least, Sarah Seaman’s photograph of a coach and four driven by Allen Tucci during the 2025 Weekend of Coaching in Newport, Rhode Island, received an honorable mention.

“This image captures a magnificent four-in-hand turnout of matched bay horses pulling a classic stagecoach along a coastal path in Newport, with the water and a house visible in the background,” the judge wrote. “The scale and grandeur of the four-horse hitch is impressive, and the warm summer light adds richness to the bay coats and burnished red wheels of the coach. The setting communicates the prestige and tradition of the coaching event with genuine visual authority.”

Images available upon request

Media Contact:

Lydia Gray

lydia@drivingdigest.com

630-701-5903