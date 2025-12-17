East Coast Equestrian Announces Major Changes for 2026: New Ownership, Significant Expansion, and User Experience Upgrades

Lancaster, PA — East Coast Equestrian, one of the Eastern United States’ longest-running equestrian publications, today announced new ownership and a comprehensive expansion of its publishing and distribution model for 2026, marking a milestone as the brand enters its 33rd year.

Beginning in 2026, East Coast Equestrian will expand from six to 10 issues annually, supplemented by two special editions—a Real Estate Showcase and a Holiday Gift Guide/Best Of issue. The publication will also transition to a fully glossy magazine format, reflecting both its market positioning and growing reader and advertiser demand.

“This is a visual sport and medium, and we feel that our time in the market, our advertisers, and our audience warrant a quality experience, while maintaining our traditional value proposition of accessible, need-to-know information,” said Brooke Knight Warner, publisher and owner. Knight Warner Media acquired East Coast Equestrian from founder Stephanie Lawson in 2025. Warner, a lifelong equestrian, brings a background in both local and equestrian media, including leadership roles at The Horse of Delaware Valley, Practical Horseman, and General Manager at EquiSearch.com.

Geographic reach will expand beyond the Mid-Atlantic to serve audiences from New York through Florida, supported by the addition of 250+ new tack and feed store distribution locations. Event distribution will also grow, averaging 10 or more major equestrian events per month, alongside regional and local shows.

Audience reach is projected to grow to 48,000-77,000+ readers per issue, with nearly 100,000 monthly engagements across print, email, and digital platforms. A new dual-delivery model ensures every issue reaches readers both in print and via email, meeting audiences where they prefer to engage.

Despite the expanded scope and rising industry costs, East Coast Equestrian confirmed that advertising rates will remain unchanged for 2026, reinforcing its commitment to long-term advertiser partnerships.

“This is part of our overall commitment to serving our customers,” Warner added. “Things are tough everywhere, and we want to continue connecting the industry to the people who share their lives with horses. Accessibility and service are woven into everything we do.”

East Coast Equestrian is now booking for 2026 with discounts for annual commitments; as well as launching the year with its March issue in partnership with Horse World Expo (deadline January 21).

What’s New for 2026

Expanded from 6 to 10 issues annually (March-December)

New, glossy pages in a smaller, more convenient magazine format.

Added two special editions (Real Estate Showcase; Holiday Gift Guide/Best Of), while keeping the special feature sections (equine healthcare + nutrition, fencing, barns, real estate, etc.) advertisers love

Expanded geographic reach from New York through Florida

Added 250+ new tack and feed store distribution locations

Increased event distribution to an average of 10+ major events per month

Dual print + email delivery for every issue

Expanded integrated marketing services across print, digital, email, social, and content

No advertising rate increases for 2026

Why It Matters to Advertisers: More Value at the Same Rates

Direct access to equestrians who live, work, play, and spend in the horse world

in the horse world Format to put advertisers, their brands, information, and the industry in the best light

Increased frequency for stronger brand reinforcement

Broader reach across the East Coast – to reach new customers

Year-round presence at top equestrian events

Multi-platform exposure without added rate pressure

Trusted editorial environment with proven buying influence

East Coast Equestrian is a recipient of 18 American Horse Publications awards for editorial excellence and continues to serve a highly engaged, high-income equestrian audience across disciplines and platforms.

For advertising opportunities:

Phyllis Hurdleston

717-201-1380 | phyllis@eastcoastequestrian.net

Media Contact:

Brooke Warner

brooke@eastcoastequestrian.net