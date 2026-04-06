ECIR GROUP 2026 WEBINAR SERIES

It’s here!! Registration is now open.

https://ecirhorse.org/webinars.php

How Does Insulin Cause Laminitis? Eleanor M Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen M Gustafson, PhD. Thursday, April 23, 2026, 5pm EDT

It is widely accepted that insulin resistance can cause laminitis. Research has shown that it is high insulin levels that have this effect, even in normal horses experimentally infused with insulin. The question remaining is how does insulin do this?

NSC or HC – Why does it Matter? Eleanor M Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen M Gustafson, PhD. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, 5pm EDT

Do you find it difficult to find “safe” forage or feed for your metabolic equine? In this lecture we will explain how different types of carbohydrates do (or do not) affect equine glucose and insulin, and how to use forage analysis results to determine safety.

PPID and the Seasonal Rise Eleanor M Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen M Gustafson, PhD. Wednesday, September 2, 2026, 5pm EDT

Equine PPID (Cushing’s disease) is a progressive disease. In the early stages there can be subtle changes unrelated to blood tests that make the diagnosis easy to miss. Understanding these subtle seasonal signs and being proactive is key to managing for best health.

Winter Laminitis Eleanor M Kellon, VMD, and Kathleen M Gustafson, PhD. Wednesday, November 4 2026. 5pm EST

Cold temperatures can trigger severe hoof pain in some horses, a condition coined “Winter Laminitis”. However, there is no evidence that this is an inflammatory condition and typically there are no radiographic changes. So what is this syndrome and how should it be managed?

Where: Zoom Live Meeting and recorded for later viewing.

What: Each topic has 30 minutes of lecture and 30 minutes for always popular Q&A.

Cost: $30 each webinar includes one-year of video access to individual topic.

Sign up now for all four!!

ECIR Group Inc. thanks our Diamond Benefactors supporting this project.

DIAMOND

Custom Equine Nutrition, LLC (Vermont Blend)

Equine Balanced Support

California Trace

Forageplus

Soft Ride Equine Comfort Boots

Hay Chix

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About ECIR Group Inc. Started in 1999, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and IR in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations, for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/IR horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and Insulin Resistance.

THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Media Contact:

Nancy Collins

ECIRgroup1@gmail.com