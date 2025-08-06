ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference — Meet the Presenters

Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow.

October 31 – November 2, 2025

ECIR Virtual Conference Room (Zoom)

www.nolaminitis.org

Meet Presenter Robert M. Bowker, VMD, PhD

Topics:

**How Does Foot Anatomy Change to Become “Normal?”.

**Loading of the Foot Can and Will Alter the Shape and Structures of the Digital Bones.

**Hoof Wall Growth and How Does the Hoof Adapt to “Normal” Loading?

**Anatomy of the Palmar Foot and the Presence of a Flexible Skeleton in Healthy Feet

**Long Toes Seem to Dominate the Feet of the Domestic Horse. How Does this Happen?

**Is the Blood Supply to the Frog and Digital Cushion, as the Anatomy Books State, Scant?

Robert M. Bowker, VMD, PhD is an internationally recognized author, lecturer, and teacher with an extensive publication list, beginning in the early 1970s, while a veterinary student at the University of Pennsylvania. His publication list is wide ranging, including topics on the neurological involvement in sleep physiology including Rapid Eye Movement (REM), brainstem and spinal cord neurotransmitter chemistry, and neural pathways and connection and, for over 20 years, the biology of the equine foot. Many already know Dr. Bowker from discussions of the equine foot on the ECIR Group.

After earning his Veterinary degree and his PhD in neurobiology, Dr. Bowker continued his journey at the University of Texas Medical Branch, and the Marine Biomedical Institute in Galveston, Texas, before eventually putting down career roots at Michigan State University (MSU) in 1988. He is presently a Professor Emeritus of Neurobiology and Anatomy at the College of Veterinary Medicine (Pathobiology and Diagnostic Investigation Department) at MSU.

While teaching gross anatomy to veterinary students, Dr. Bowker became interested in the equine foot. Because of his background in anatomy and neurobiology, he knew that the texts commonly used by students, veterinarians, and hoof professionals were often incorrect. He began studying areas not previously considered, with techniques not previously used, revealing a more nuanced and precise view of the internal structures. Because much of his research has been on the microscopic level through the dissection and study of literally thousands of cadaver hooves, Dr. Bowker has given the world amazing insights into the nature of the functioning of the healthy and sound foot.

In the 1990s, Bowker began supplementing his scientific studies with observations in the field. He studied the foot of the wild horse in order to better understand the impact of our husbandry of the domestic horse. Through university clinic and private animals, Dr. Bowker has worked on the rehabilitation of hundreds of horses.

ECIR Group members have been aware of Dr. Bowker’s work on the equine foot since 2001. In 2003, Dr. Bowker first learned of the ECIR Group through ECIR Group President Nancy Collins. He has participated in all of the previous five ECIR Group NO Laminitis! Conferences. Dr. Bowker is a member of the ECIR Group Advisory Body, and continues to be a guiding light while navigating the successful process of laminitis rehabilitation.

In 2008, Dr. Bowker established the Michigan Equine Podiatry and Laminitis Research Center, where he continues to pursue collaborative research programs with experts from around the globe.

Dr. Bowker’s research has led to the discovery of previously unconsidered theories of how horse feet respond to ground impact. The content of Dr. Bowker’s lectures reflect the fundamentals of his work, which are used every day on the ECIR Group to help keep safe and rehabilitate 1000s of member equines.

All speaker and lecture topic information is available at www.nolaminitis.org.

Ticket Pricing:

$300 Full Lectures Admission

$275 Early-bird Registration (prior to 10.10.25)

$350 Veterinary professionals seeking CE

$175 Veterinary student

Continuing Education Credit approved for equine professionals.

Recordings will be available to all attendees for six months post-conference.

We are very happy to share our growing list of generous Benefactors, who support the work of the ECIR Group Inc. nonprofit, as well as the ECIR Group members, supplying products that meet the needs of our metabolic horses.

Diamond

Vermont Blend/Custom Equine Nutrition

Equine Balanced Support

California Trace

Forageplus

Soft Ride Boots

Platinum

Auburn Labs/APF

PHCP

Mad Barn

Black Horse Spirit

Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD

Gold

Triple Crown

Nuzu/Anderson Feed

Equi-Analytical

Pure Sole

My Best Horse

New England Equine Balance

Great Plains Forage Balance

Jeannean Mercuri ~ The Hoof Fairy

Horse Tech

GutzBusta

Nancy Ochi ~ ECIR Group Member

SURE FOOT Equine Balance

Fat Pony Feeders

Easy Care

Hygain

XXX

﻿About ECIR Group Inc.

Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.

THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

Media Contact:

Nancy Collins

Photo Available

ecirgroup1@gmail.com