ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference — Meet the Presenters

ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference

Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow.

October 31 – November 2, 2025

ECIR Virtual Conference Room (Zoom)

www.nolaminitis.org

Meet Presenter Johan Bröjer, DVM, MSc, PhD, Dipl. ACVIM (LAIM), Dipl. ECEIM

Topic: Mechanisms Leading to Hypertriglyceridemia in SGLT2-treated Horses (ECIR-Funded Research).

Dr. Johan Bröjer is the inaugural awardee of the 2024 ECIR Group Inc. research grant. His work links specifically to an interest of the ECIR Group – why do some equines treated with SGLT2 inhibitors develop hypertriglyceridemia (high levels of triglycerides in the blood)?

In 2023, Drs. Eleanor M. Kellon and Kathleen M. Gustafson were the first to report high triglycerides in a cohort of SGLT2-treated cases from the ECIR Group database. This report came from an incidental finding in a single horse that prompted them to review other cases, leading to modified feeding protocols and testing recommendations prior to treatment.

A professor of Equine Internal Medicine at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU), Dr. Bröjer is currently focusing on pharmacological treatment of horses with high insulin with SGLT2 inhibitors like canagliflozin (Invokana) and ertugliflozin (Steglatro) due to the increased use of this class of drug to control very high insulin. His work seeks to understand how the SGLT2 inhibitor, canagliflozin, affects the balance between two important hormones, insulin and glucagon, and how the metabolism of fat is changed. Dr. Bröjer’s research is directly aligned with ECIR Group’s interest in SGLT2 inhibitors, the drug action and side effects, and how to best manage the care and feeding in treated equines.

By understanding which factors are responsible for the uncontrolled increase in triglycerides in some horses, veterinarians will be better prepared to prevent these side effects.

All speaker information and lecture topics are available at www.nolaminitis.org.

Ticket Pricing:

$300 Full Lectures Admission

$275 Early-bird Registration (prior to 10.10.25)

$350 Veterinary professionals seeking CE

$175 Veterinary student

Continuing Education Credit approved for equine professionals.

Recordings will be available to all attendees for six months post-conference.

A huge thank-you to our generous Benefactors who strongly support the needs of the ECIR Group members and the work of the ECIR Group nonprofit! These products, and services are generally recommended safe for horses with metabolic disorders, supporting the protocols used by the ECIR Group, and they have demonstrated a willingness to listen to work with the ECIR Group membership.

Diamond

Vermont Blend/Custom Equine Nutrition

Equine Balanced Support

California Trace

Forageplus

Soft Ride Boots

Platinum

Auburn Labs/APF

PHCP

Mad Barn

Black Horse Spirit

Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD

Gold

Triple Crown

Nuzu/Anderson Feed

Equi-Analytical

Pure Sole

My Best Horse

New England Equine Balance

Great Plains Forage Balance

Jeannean Mercuri ~ The Hoof Fairy

Horse Tech

GutzBusta

Nancy Ochi ~ ECIR Group Member

SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pads

Fat Pony Feeders

Easy Care

Hygain

Nancy Ochi ~ ECIR Group Member

SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pads

Hygain

*****************

About ECIR Group Inc.

Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.



In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.



THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php



Contact:

Nancy Collins

ecirgroup1@gmail.com