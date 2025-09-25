ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference — Meet the Presenters

ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference

Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow.

October 31 – November 2, 2025

ECIR Virtual Conference Room (Zoom)

www.nolaminitis.org

Meet Presenter Jo Ireland, BVSc, MVM, CertEM, DipECEiM, FRCVS’s

**Factors Affecting ACTH Concentration and Implications for Endocrine Diagnostic Testing.

The equinox is always a difficult time for an equine caregiver’s look into adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). Seasonal rise is but one of the factors that can affect testing results. Uncontrolled pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID), as measured by ACTH, can have a big impact on hyperinsulinemia (high insulin) and laminitis.

Dr. Jo Ireland states: Measurement of basal adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) concentration and of ACTH concentration following administration of thyrotropin-releasing hormone (TRH; the TRH stimulation test) are the most commonly used diagnostic tests for PPID. A large number of very diverse factors can affect ACTH concentrations, and Dr. Ireland’s presentation will review those factors that are most important in the context of PPID diagnosis, together with the potential implications for interpreting test results.

Dr. Ireland’s role at the University of Liverpool is split between veterinary education and research. Jo’s main research interests are equine epidemiology and internal medicine, particularly geriatric medicine, endocrine disorders, endocrinopathic laminitis and lower respiratory tract disease. She is also coordinator of four veterinary postgraduate modules for the RCVS Certificate of Advanced Veterinary Practice, as well as Program Director for the Postgraduate Diploma, and Master’s in Veterinary Professional Studies programs. Jo is a member of the Equine Veterinary Journal Study Design and Data Analysis Board and Associate Editor for Veterinary Evidence.

When: The weekend of October 31 – November 2, 2025.

Where: ECIR Virtual Conference Room (Zoom) at the location of your choice.

Ticket Pricing:

$300 Full Lectures Admission

$275 Early-bird Registration (prior to 10.10.25)

$350 Veterinary professionals seeking CE

$175 Veterinary student

XXX

About ECIR Group Inc.

Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.

THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

