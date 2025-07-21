ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference — Meet the Presenters

ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference

Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow.

October 31 – November 2, 2025

ECIR Virtual Conference Room (Zoom)

www.nolaminitis.org

Meet Presenter Elaine Norton, BVSc, MVM, CertEM, DipECEIM, FRCVS

Topic: Risk of Equine Metabolic Syndrome in Arabian Horses and Their Subgroups.

Dr. Norton tragically lost her first horse to laminitis, inspiring her lifelong dedication to finding ways to prevent and treat the devastation of laminitis with a focus on reducing the risk. Equine metabolic syndrome (EMS) is influenced by both genetic and environmental factors, with specific breeds being more susceptible to EMS; however, disease risk can also vary within breeds. Currently, Dr. Norton investigates the interactions between genomic risk factors and environmental influences in EMS to enhance the understanding of its pathophysiology and improve patient management. In this session, she will discuss how the Arabian breed can be used to explore the differences in risk factor between different subgroups based on management and genetics.

All speaker information, lecture topics and continuing education information are available at www.nolaminitis.org.

Ticket Pricing:

$300 Full Lectures Admission

$275 Early-bird Registration (prior to 10.10.25)

$350 Veterinary professionals seeking CE

$175 Veterinary student

Continuing Education Credit approved for equine professionals.

Recordings will be available to all attendees for six months post-conference.

We are very happy to share our growing list of generous Benefactors, who support the work of the ECIR Group Inc. nonprofit, as well as the ECIR Group members, supplying products that meet the needs of our metabolic horses.

Diamond

Vermont Blend/Custom Equine Nutrition

Equine Balanced Support

California Trace

Forageplus

Soft Ride Boots

Platinum

Auburn Labs/APF

PHCP

Mad Barn

Black Horse Spirit

Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD

Gold

Triple Crown

Nuzu/Anderson Feed

Equi-Analytical

Pure Sole

My Best Horse

New England Equine Balance

Great Plains Forage Balance

Jeannean Mercuri ~ The Hoof Fairy

Horse Tech

GutzBusta

Nancy Ochi ~ ECIR Group Member

SURE FOOT Equine Balance

About ECIR Group Inc.

Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.



THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

Media Contact:

Nancy Collins

ecirgroup1@gmail.com