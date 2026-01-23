Posted on by Amy Sales

ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference — Recordings available!

ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference
Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow.

Did you miss the live conference event last November? If you missed out on the 2025 NO Laminitis! Conference, we have good news for you! Here’s your chance to access these great presentations.

Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc.
2025 NO Laminitis! Conference 
Video Recordings

Subscribe Now: $300 USD
Hurry! Subscription opportunity will close February 15, 2026, 
midnight ET (New York, USA)

  • All 21 conference lectures and Q&A sessions are included — 25 hours total.
  • Purchase through PayPal with your PayPal account, or checking out as a PayPal guest with your credit or debit card or Venmo.
  • Recordings will be available via a dedicated on-demand link for six months.
  • View the full conference program: https://www.nolaminitis.org/conference-schedule.php

Direct link to subscription:  https://www.nolaminitis.org/conference-video-subscribe.php 

  • PRESENTERS ARE:
    Robert M. Bowker, VMD, PhD,
    Johan Bröjer, DVM, MSc, PhD, Dipl. ACVIM (LAIM), Dipl. ECEIM
    Priska Darani, PhD, PAS
    Suzanne Gottschang, PhD, MPH
    Kathleen Gustafson, PhD
    Jo Ireland BVMS PhD CertAVP(EM) FHEA FRCVS’s
    Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD
    Elaine Norton, DVM, MS, PhD, DACVIM-LA
    David Rendle, BVSc MVM CertEM, DipECEIM FRCVS
    Harold C. Schott, DVM, PhD, DACVIM
    Kathleen Sullivan, PhD, MS.
    Tania Sundra, BSc (Hons) BVMS MANZCVS (Equine Medicine).
  • A sample of TOPICS INCLUDE 
    Hypertriglyceridemia with SGLT2i — Biochemistry and Management
    Factors Affecting ACTH Concentration and Implications for Endocrine Diagnostic Testing
    Is the Blood Supply to the Frog and Digital Cushion, as the Anatomy Books State, Scant?
    Risk of Equine Metabolic Syndrome in Arabian Horses and Their Subgroups
    Pergolide Dosage and Other ECIR Poll Results
    Obesity, Hyperinsulinemia, and the Curse of Laminitis
    Loading of the Foot Can and Will Alter the Shape and Structures of the Digital Bones
    Is PPID Parkinson’s Disease of Equids?
    Mechanisms Leading to Hypertriglyceridemia in SGLT2-treated Horses (ECIR-Funded Research)
    Nutrition Considerations for Equine Hyperinsulinemia


About ECIR Group Inc.
Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS  horses as the ECIR Group.
 
In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.
 
THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance.  https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

Media Contact:
Nancy Collins
ecirgroup1@gmail.com