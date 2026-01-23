ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference — Recordings available!

ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference

Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow.

Did you miss the live conference event last November? If you missed out on the 2025 NO Laminitis! Conference, we have good news for you! Here’s your chance to access these great presentations.

Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc.

2025 NO Laminitis! Conference

Video Recordings

View the full conference program: https://www.nolaminitis.org/conference-schedule.php

PRESENTERS ARE:

Robert M. Bowker, VMD, PhD,

Johan Bröjer, DVM, MSc, PhD, Dipl. ACVIM (LAIM), Dipl. ECEIM

Priska Darani, PhD, PAS

Suzanne Gottschang, PhD, MPH

Kathleen Gustafson, PhD

Jo Ireland BVMS PhD CertAVP(EM) FHEA FRCVS’s

Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD

Elaine Norton, DVM, MS, PhD, DACVIM-LA

David Rendle, BVSc MVM CertEM, DipECEIM FRCVS

Harold C. Schott, DVM, PhD, DACVIM

Kathleen Sullivan, PhD, MS.

Tania Sundra, BSc (Hons) BVMS MANZCVS (Equine Medicine).

A sample of TOPICS INCLUDE

Hypertriglyceridemia with SGLT2i — Biochemistry and Management

Factors Affecting ACTH Concentration and Implications for Endocrine Diagnostic Testing

Is the Blood Supply to the Frog and Digital Cushion, as the Anatomy Books State, Scant?

Risk of Equine Metabolic Syndrome in Arabian Horses and Their Subgroups

Pergolide Dosage and Other ECIR Poll Results

Obesity, Hyperinsulinemia, and the Curse of Laminitis

Loading of the Foot Can and Will Alter the Shape and Structures of the Digital Bones

Is PPID Parkinson’s Disease of Equids?

Mechanisms Leading to Hypertriglyceridemia in SGLT2-treated Horses (ECIR-Funded Research)

Nutrition Considerations for Equine Hyperinsulinemia



About ECIR Group Inc.

Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.



In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.



THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

