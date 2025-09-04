For Immediate Release

September 4, 2025

ECIR Group Inc. Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference

Yesterday. Today. Tomorrow.

October 31 – November 2, 2025

ECIR Virtual Conference Room (Zoom)

www.nolaminitis.org

Meet Presenter Suzanne Gottschang, PhD, MPH

Topic: Every Horse is Different: How Owners Navigate and Manage Equine Metabolic Disease and PPID.

Dr. Gottschang is a medical anthropologist whose research topic will highlight how caregivers adapt and cope with uncertainties of treatment, drawing on experiential and anecdotal knowledge and practices as well as those of evidence-based veterinary medicine. This work will improve understanding of the ways caregivers navigate management of chronic equine metabolic disorders with the goal of informing veterinarians and owners of approaches that will allow them to work together more effectively.



The often overlooked aspect to successful outcomes in equine metabolic disorders is the human charged with their long-term care. Although a veterinarian handles diagnosis and treatment, it is the owner who must take charge of daily care. This responsibility may involve major adjustments to housing, feeding, medication routines, laminitis recovery, hoof maintenance, and exercise plans. These changes can be overwhelming, causing owners to seek additional information and support. For 25 years, the ECIR group has helped to fill this gap by providing individual support, encouragement, and science-based recommendations through the all-volunteer outreach group.

All speaker information and lecture topics are available at www.nolaminitis.org.

Ticket Pricing:

$300 Full Lectures Admission

$275 Early-bird Registration (prior to 10.10.25)

$350 Veterinary professionals seeking CE

$175 Veterinary student

Continuing Education Credit approved for equine professionals.

Recordings will be available to all attendees for six months post-conference.

A huge thank-you to our generous Benefactors who strongly support the needs of the ECIR Group members and the work of the ECIR Group nonprofit! These products, and services are generally recommended safe for horses with metabolic disorders, supporting the protocols used by the ECIR Group, and they have demonstrated a willingness to listen to work with the ECIR Group membership.

Diamond

Vermont Blend/Custom Equine Nutrition

Equine Balanced Support

California Trace

Forageplus

Soft Ride Boots

Hay Chix

Platinum

Auburn Labs/APF

PHCP

Mad Barn

Black Horse Spirit

Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD

Gold

Triple Crown

Stabul

Equi-Analytical

Pure Sole

My Best Horse

New England Equine Balance

Great Plains Forage Balance

Jeannean Mercuri ~ The Hoof Fairy

Horse Tech

GutzBusta

Nancy Ochi ~ ECIR Group Member

SURE FOOT Equine Balance Pads

Fat Pony Feeders

Easy Care

Hygain

XXX

About ECIR Group Inc.

Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.

In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.

THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

