ELEVATE YOUR EQUESTRIAN EXPERIENCE IN 2026: Tickets for Equine Affaire in Ohio go on sale Wed, Dec. 3!

COLUMBUS, OH, December 1, 2025 – Are you shopping for the perfect Christmas present for the horse lover in your life? We have just the ticket for you! Tickets to the 2026 Equine Affaire (and Fantasia!) in Ohio go on sale this Wednesday, December 3, at 9 am Eastern Time. We can’t think of a better gift to give than tickets to North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering, the ultimate multidisciplinary equestrian experience!

Dedicated to elevating the equestrian experience since 1994, Equine Affaire is producing its 70th event on April 9-12, 2026, at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio. Join us for four days of everything equine, including hundreds of educational clinics, seminars, and demonstrations; endless opportunities for shopping, entertainment, and excitement; multiple competitions; meet-and-greets and interactive activities with horses of all breeds, disciplines, and colors; and so much more. At Equine Affaire, there’s no end to the ways you can celebrate the diversity of the horse world, and best of all, you’ll get to do it alongside more than thirty thousand of your new best friends. Find your herd at Equine Affaire!

With tickets to Equine Affaire, it’s easy to plan the equestrian vacation of a lifetime! The 2026 event will feature a stellar educational lineup of equestrian educators, including John Lyons; Dan James; Jason Irwin; Ben Longwell; Ariana Sakaris; and many more to be announced! Equine Affaire is also thrilled to announce that “Cowtown in Cooper” will return to the educational program for the third year in a row, providing an exciting two-day exploration of multiple cow-oriented disciplines in the Cooper Arena. Cowtown in Cooper is proudly sponsored by Western Life Today. (Already excited about riding at Equine Affaire? Details on how to Ride With a Pro in a clinic will be released in January!) In between clinics, attendees will enjoy the opportunity to shop the largest horse-related trade show in the Midwest (featuring over 300 vendors!); competing in or watching competitions like the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition; learning and networking with equine professionals; falling in love with horses and donkeys for sale and adoption; and so much more. And the fun doesn’t end when the sun sets, either. At Equine Affaire, “after hours” only means one thing – FANTASIA!



Join us for our signature musical celebration of the horse, otherwise known as the ultimate equestrian after-party, happening on Thursday, April 9; Friday, April 10; and Saturday, April 11, at 7:30 pm in the US Equestrian Arena (the Taft Coliseum). Fantasia is a two-hour musical extravaganza and equestrian variety show, filled with jaw-dropping performances by some of the nation’s most talented equestrians. Whether you love the thunder and thrill of the six-horse draft hitch, the speed and control of reining, the spring-loaded elegance and power of dressage, the magic and passion of liberty, or the excitement of precision drill teams, there’s something for everyone in Fantasia – and of course, plenty of surprises, too! Tickets for Fantasia will be on sale at 9 am ET on Wednesday, December 3. Get yours as early as you can – this show is guaranteed to sell out.



Ready to get your tickets? We have two ways for you to do so:



1. Visit our website and purchase through our ticketing partner’s online ticket portal! Western Edge is your online pathway to ticket purchases for Equine Affaire and Fantasia. Here’s where to go! You will receive an email confirmation after you place your order with your tickets attached. You can also access your tickets via the Western Edge web site or mobile app.



OR



2. Call Western Edge at (833) 329-3277, Mon-Fri, 9 am to 5 pm ET to purchase over the phone. This is the best way to reserve special seating during Fantasia for individuals with disabilities. The friendly people at Western Edge can also help resolve any ticket issues, re-send your tickets, or assist you with app issues.



Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its premier sponsors, including NRS, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, LRP Matting, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, Gibson Agri & Equine Insurance, and many others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com