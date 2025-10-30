Elisa Wallace and StableFeed Spotlight America’s Mustangs in Wild Lands Wild Horses Music Video

HD360 Equine, in collaboration with StableFeed, has released a cinematic music video spotlighting the athleticism and resilience of the American Mustang. The music video features five-star eventer and Mustang advocate Elisa Wallace, whose training and public demonstrations have helped showcase Mustangs’ versatility well beyond their origins on public lands. Wallace is known for bringing multiple formerly wild Mustangs, among them Eton, Fledge, and Hwin, into sport, exhibitions, and education, advancing positive public perception of the breed. BreyerHorses.com

Music Credit

The soundtrack features “Run With Me” by Wild Lands Wild Horses, used with permission. The song was released in 2024 and is part of the group’s advocacy-centered creative catalog. Apple Music

Why Mustangs / Why Now

American Mustangs are gathered and managed through federal programs, with successful training and adoption serving as critical components of long-term welfare. Since its founding in 2001, the Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF) has facilitated more than 24,000 successful placements and adoptions of formerly wild horses and burros into private care. Through cornerstone initiatives such as the Extreme Mustang Makeover (EMM) and Trainer Incentive Program (TIP), MHF continues to connect trainers, adopters, and communities nationwide. Transforming public perception of the Mustang from a forgotten symbol to a thriving sport and companion horse. Mustang Heritage Foundation

Elisa Wallace’s Mustang Work (Context for the Film)

Elisa Wallace first competed in her first Mustang Makeover competition in 2012 with Fledge, a Medicine-Maverick-herd Mustang, and has since trained and campaigned several Mustangs, most notably Hwin, who helped demonstrate Mustang suitability for three-day eventing. Wallace continues to develop, exhibit, and rehome Mustangs from her Ocala, Florida base. Eventing Nation+1

Watch the Video Here

Learn More (Educational Resources)

Media Contact:

HD360 Equine / HD360 Productions

jarred@hd360prod.com

908-801-6265

www.hd360equine.com