Ellen DiBella Memorial Scholarship to Award $50,000 to Louisiana State University Equine Veterinary Student 

Katie Smith, a third-year veterinary student at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine has been named the 2025 recipient of the Ellen DiBella Memorial Scholarship awarded by The Foundation for the Horse. This scholarship will support Smith’s transition from school to practice by providing financial assistance over five years as she remains active in equine veterinary medicine.

Smith earned this scholarship in recognition of her outstanding academic achievement, leadership, and commitment to improving equine health in underserved communities. A multiple Dean’s List honoree, she has demonstrated exceptional dedication to equine medicine and leadership through her roles as vice president of the Equine Club, president of the Theriogenology Club, and student technician in LSU’s Large Animal Hospital.

A native of Arkansas, Smith plans to return to her home state after graduation to establish a general equine veterinary practice that addresses the critical shortage of veterinarians in rural communities.

She will be formally recognized as this year’s scholarship recipient during the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 71st Annual Convention in Denver, Colorado, on December 7, 2025.

Established in 2023, this scholarship is funded by Drs. Karen and Frank Wolfsheimer of Micanopy, Florida, in honor of the late Ellen DiBella and is administered by The Foundation for the Horse. It is awarded annually to an exemplary third-year equine veterinary student from Auburn University, the University of Florida, Louisiana State University, or Purdue University.

Karen Wolfsheimer, a longtime member of the AAEP and former professor, is a consultant internist and endocrinologist who earned her veterinary degree from Auburn University in 1978. Her husband, Frank, is a retired physician-turned-farmer and “horse husband.”

“We hope to see young equine practitioners’ passion strengthened as they learn about other passionate equestrians like Ellen DiBella, who believed that all horses should be valued and cherished,” says Mrs. Wolfsheimer. “We also hope this award will keep recipients engaged in the wonderful world of equine medicine.”

DiBella’s contributions to equestrian sport and the Morgan horse industry were profound. She dedicated her life to inspiring others and creating opportunities for equestrians and their horses. She served on the governing boards of the United States Equestrian Federation, the American Morgan Horse Association, and the Colorado Horse Park. She was the founding president of the Western Dressage Association of America and received the USEF Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. DiBella passed away in August 2023.

In her acceptance speech for the USEF Lifetime Achievement Award, DiBella said, “I would say to everyone, ‘Love your horses. Listen to your horses. Be partners with your horses. Share your horses with as many people as you can, because those horses will make you better and make everyone else better.’”

View more information about all scholarships offered through The Foundation for the Horse at foundationforthehorse.org/scholarships

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that is transforming the lives of horses through equine veterinary education and scholarships, medical research, natural disaster relief, and support for working equids and horses in need. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, The Foundation is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. The Foundation awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support annually to help horses worldwide. To learn more, visit www.FoundationForTheHorse.org.

