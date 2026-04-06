Emergency Awareness in Equine Programs: Where It Leads Next Understanding how preparation in critical moments shapes everyday riding safety

Over the past six weeks, the Emergency Awareness series within the Equine Safety and Success Network has focused on a central idea: emergencies around horses are rarely isolated events. They are often the result of moments that were building long before something visibly went wrong.

Through this series, instructors, trainers, and equine professionals were encouraged to look more closely at how emergencies develop, how hesitation shows up, and how preparation can change the outcome.

But emergency awareness does not end in the moment something happens. It continues in how rides are structured, how riders are managed, and how decisions are made long before a situation escalates.

Most incidents do not begin as emergencies. They begin during normal riding activities. A rider loses position. A horse becomes unsettled. Spacing between horses changes. Attention shifts.

These are not unusual occurrences. They are part of everyday riding environments, particularly in lesson programs and group settings.

What determines the outcome is not whether these moments happen. It is how they are recognized and handled as they develop.

“The goal is not to create perfect responses in high-pressure situations,” said Randi Thompson, founder of the Equine Safety and Success Network. “It is to create awareness early enough that many of those situations never fully develop into emergencies.”

The Emergency Awareness series introduced a framework centered on recognition, preparation, and response. It emphasized that hesitation is often not a failure of character, but a lack of clarity in the moment. When individuals have thought through possible scenarios, practiced responses, or written down simple action steps, they are more likely to act with confidence when it matters.

Many equine professionals enter the industry with strong hands-on experience but limited exposure to structured operational decision-making. This gap often creates uncertainty when incidents occur, not from lack of care, but from lack of clear systems to observe, document, and respond consistently.

“As seen across many equine environments, capable professionals are often working without consistent systems to support their decisions,” said Laura Kelland-May. “When structure is introduced, it does not limit horsemanship. It supports it, and it helps create more consistent outcomes for both horses and riders.”

That same clarity does not just apply in emergencies. It shapes how everyday riding programs operate. And how riders experience those programs from the very beginning.

In equine programs, safety and experience are closely connected. From the first phone call or inquiry, riders and families begin forming an understanding of what to expect. Clear communication, structured intake, and thoughtful preparation help set the tone before a rider ever arrives at the barn.

When that process continues through arrival, orientation, and into the first mounted experience, riders are more likely to feel confident, supported, and able to respond to instruction.

Taking care of the customer means helping riders feel both secure and confident in what they are being asked to do. Riders are not just learning how to ride. They are learning how to listen, how to respond, and how to function within a shared environment that includes other riders, horses, and instructors.

Staff are not just managing risk. They are guiding the experience.

As the series concludes, the next focus within the Equine Safety and Success Network will turn to Group Riding Lesson Safety, exploring how these principles show up in real-time during instruction.

This includes not only what happens during the ride itself, but the full process that supports it.

From initial contact and scheduling to rider intake and first visit to initial riding evaluations and ongoing progression. Each step plays a role in how riders are matched, prepared, and supported within a program.

“What stands out is how practical this approach is,” said Darla. “It gives instructors and program managers a place to start, without needing to change everything at once. When people begin to write things down, talk through scenarios, and use simple tools, it quickly becomes easier to stay consistent.”

In group riding environments, instructors are often managing multiple riders, varying skill levels, horse behavior, spacing, pace, and communication. Small changes can happen quickly, and the ability to recognize and respond early becomes even more critical.

Rather than focusing only on what to do when something goes wrong, the series will look at how to manage rides in a way that reduces the likelihood of incidents developing at all.

Emergency awareness, when applied consistently, becomes part of the culture of a program. It influences how instructors teach. How riders learn. And how decisions are made in moments that matter.

“This is where safety becomes visible,” Thompson said. “Not just in how people respond when something happens, but in how they run their programs from the first interaction through every ride that follows.”

About the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN)

The Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) develops practical resources designed to help equine professionals strengthen safety awareness, communication, and operational clarity in their programs. Its work is grounded in patterns observed across equine operations, accident investigations, and litigation review.

Structured series within the Equine Safety Success Guide™ include:

Guided Trail Riding Safety Guide™ (completed) — addressing structure, communication, and risk awareness within guided riding environments

(completed) — addressing structure, communication, and risk awareness within guided riding environments Emergency Awareness (recently completed) — focusing on recognition, hesitation, preparation, and response in critical moments

(recently completed) — focusing on recognition, hesitation, preparation, and response in critical moments Group Riding Lesson Safety (upcoming) — examining how safety, communication, and decision-making function within group lesson environments

(upcoming) — examining how safety, communication, and decision-making function within group lesson environments Rules and Expectations in Equine Programs (planned) — clarifying how structure supports both safety and rider experience

(planned) — clarifying how structure supports both safety and rider experience Private Riding Lesson Safety (planned) — focusing on one-on-one instruction and rider development

(planned) — focusing on one-on-one instruction and rider development Horse Trainer Safety (planned) — addressing training environments, horse behavior, and professional responsibility

These series are part of the developing Equine Safety Success Guide™, designed to provide practical, real-world guidance for equine professionals across a range of program types.

For this series, the event is simply the announcement container. The actual content is shared directly in the Equine Safety and Success Network private Facebook group so it is available and can be revisited over time. Participation and discussion happen in the group.

Equine professionals are invited to join the ongoing discussions and to share insights and experiences through the Moments That Matter™ series.

Publications, organizations, and equine industry groups interested in sharing or featuring content from the Moments That Matter™ series are welcome to contact Randi Thompson.

For more information, visit: www.randithompsonlive.com or email Randi at randi@randithompsonlive.com

Media Contact:

Randi Thompson

randi@randithompsonlive.com