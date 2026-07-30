Enjoy Fun for the Whole Herd at Equine Affaire

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, July 30, 2026 – Ears up for Equine Affaire news! On November 12-15, hundreds of horses and tens of thousands of horse lovers will gather in W. Springfield, MA, as Equine Affaire returns for its 28th year at the Eastern States Exposition! Advance single-day admission and four-day passes are already available online or by phone, and so are tickets for Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse! Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, Fantasia returns for a limited run of performances at 7:30 pm each evening during November 12-14. Whether it’s your first visit or your fifth, this year’s event is guaranteed to thrill horse lovers of all ages with educational clinics, seminars, and demos; exciting competitions; fun hands-on activities; exciting meet-and-greets; and unforgettable entertainment. Elevate your equestrian experience at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts!

New for this fall, attendees can enjoy a revamped ticket purchasing experience, courtesy of Equine Affaire’s official new ticketing partner, Tix. With top-of-the-line security features and exceptional customer service, Tix now provides its signature, hassle-free ticketing purchasing experience to Equine Affaire fans, complete with lower service fees! Fans can purchase tickets online here. Or they can call the Equine Affaire office directly at (740) 845-0085 (M-F, 9 am to 5 pm ET) to purchase from our in-house staff. All tickets are digital and will be emailed upon completion of purchase. For Equine Affaire, single-day tickets are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $12/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free.



Of course, no trip to “horse heaven” is complete without spending at least one evening enjoying the incredible show that is Fantasia. Sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic, this two-hour theatrical performance showcases the beauty, grace, and majesty of the horse. Starring a diverse line-up of equestrian performers sourced from across the country, this fall’s Fantasia promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment for anyone who loves horses. The 2026 Fantasia will feature the incredible vaulting skills of Elsie Woodland; the excitement of Roman riding and Annie Oakley-style trick shooting with Sophie Duch; the winged talents and garrocha performances of the Drentwett family; the precision drill teamwork of the Cutting Edge Cowgirls; an exciting new theatrical act starring the Whispery Pines Percherons; and the combined skills of the Friesian Heritage Drill Team, among many others. Tickets for this exciting equestrian showcase go fast, so get yours today! Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. A limited amount of special seating for fans with disabilities is available. Please call the Equine Affaire office directly at (740) 845-0085 to reserve these seats. Are you a veteran? In honor of our nation’s 250th birthday, we are offering a 25% discount to active military and veterans on tickets to Fantasia on Thursday, November 12. Please call our office and identify yourself as active military or as a veteran to our staff to receive this discount.

Equine Affaire is the place to be for horse lovers looking to learn, network, connect, and explore all that the horse world has to offer. This year’s educational program includes hundreds of sessions presented by world-class equestrian educators, including John Lyons, Pat Parelli, Scott Purdum, Sandi Simons, Tommy Garland, and many more discipline-specific experts. For a full list of clinicians and presenters, and a peek at our preliminary event schedule, click here. Bookmark that page and check back often for updates!

Are you a student – either traditional or nontraditional – looking for a leg up in the horse industry? Participate in the Equine Affaire Career & College Fair with Dr. Bump! This interactive program covers topics that are helpful for aspirational students looking for the right college or recent grads looking for career opportunities. Learn more here!

Would you like to ride in a clinic at Equine Affaire? Applications are now open for Equine Affaire’s Ride With A Pro clinic program, sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery! This program offers riders just like you the opportunity to receive individual instruction and training from nationally recognized industry professionals during Equine Affaire. Riders and their horses can receive tangible, practical guidance from our experts in hands-on clinics and develop better relationships with their horses in a collaborative, encouraging atmosphere. There are learning opportunities available for riders of all skill levels, from basic walk-trot to advanced, in the RWAP-eligible clinics offered by this year’s class of equestrian educators. Review the RWAP clinic summary and learn more about how to apply here. Applications are due by September 11.

Do you feel ready to compete at Equine Affaire? We have three opportunities for you to demonstrate your talents and abilities in and out of the saddle. You might even win a ribbon, a trophy, or cash money. First, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, sponsored by Chewy, will take place on Friday afternoon. Applications and details about this timed obstacle challenge are already available on our website. Apply by September 11 for your chance to win up to $5,500 in cash and other prizes. As a special new prize this fall, our Versatile Horse & Rider champion will also receive a custom burned and decorated cowboy hat by Betsy Dale Hats! Next, think you’ve got what it takes to be a cowboy or a cowgirl? Make plans to compete in our fun new unmounted cowboy fitness competition, the Cowboy Challenge! The Cowboy Challenge will take place Saturday afternoon in the Young Arena. Compete for bragging rights and fun prizes – and demonstrate you’ve got the right to wear that hat! Sign up at the event by visiting the Equine Affaire Information Booth in the Better Living Center any time before Saturday afternoon of the event. Finally, if your horse has incredible breed characteristics, a fabulous mane and tail, or Pegasus-like gaits, consider competing in the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel Horse Nutrition, on Sunday, November 15! This unique under-saddle rail class pits horses of all breeds and disciplines against each other in a stunning display of the splendor of the horse, no matter their size, color, or shape. Apply for the Breed Bonanza by September 11.

Hundreds of equestrian and agricultural vendors are already confirmed to exhibit in our sprawling trade show, which spans multiple buildings and proves Equine Affaire’s moniker as home to the largest horse-related trade show in the east. Begin preparing your shopping lists – including those holiday gift lists! — and get excited to peruse everything offered by vendors such as Fair Hill Saddlery, Horizon Structures, Tribute Equine Nutrition, Chewy, Saddle Up Clothing Company, Poulin Grain, Treasured Horse, Smartpak, and many more! View our massive list of vendors, updated weekly, at this link.

Love the thrill of a treasure hunt for gently-used goods at wallet-friendly prices? Make sure to visit the Marketplace Consignment Shop, which will be housed in the Mallary Complex, and shop for secondhand saddles, bridles, bits, boots, clothing, decor, horse clothing, and so much more. Or you can earn some cash to fund your trip by consigning items of your own! Visit our website for details on how to consign (including how to sign up early and save money on your registration); a list of accepted items; tagging instructions; and lots more.

Are you looking to sell your truck, trailer, or other used farm vehicle? Rent a spot on our Wheels & Deals Boulevard and market your vehicle to the perfect audience at Equine Affaire! Or if you’re in the market for a vehicle of your own, plan to stroll down the Boulevard and connect with sellers at the show. You might just drive home in a new-to-you vehicle or hauling a new-to-you trailer.



Does hauling home an empty trailer sound a little, well, anticlimactic? Don’t worry: you can adopt or buy the horse of your dreams at Equine Affaire! Visit our Horse & Farm Exhibits to meet horses for sale. Don’t forget about the option to adopt! The ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire will be held all four days of the event, featuring healthy, adoptable horses of a variety of breeds, types, sizes, and disciplines sourced from local and regional rescues and sanctuaries. Information on horses for sale and adoption will be posted here in advance of the event! You can view the horses for sale or adoption and watch them in motion by attending one or both of our For Sale & Adoption Horse Showcases, which will happen on Thursday and Saturday afternoons of the show in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Even if you’re not in the market for a new horse, pony, or donkey, we encourage you to visit all of our Horse & Farm exhibitors – housed in the C-Barn adjacent to the Coliseum – and learn more about different breeds of horses, visit with an array of industry service providers, learn about the missions of rescues and sanctuaries, and so much more.

You’ll also want to visit the C-Barn if you’d like to Drive A Draft™! Starring the Whispery Pines Percherons, this wildly popular interactive feature will take place in the Warm-Up Pavilion, adjacent to the C-Barn, on Friday, November 13 & Saturday, November 14. This activity puts the lines in your hands and allows you to learn how to drive a single or a pair of giant, glossy black Percherons from the ground, all under the expert guidance of draft horse professionals Sam and Kellie Rettinger. It’s free to participate, but you have to sign up in advance to participate! Sign-ups for that day’s activity begin at 9 am at the Whispery Pines Percherons stalls in C-Barn.

Once you’ve toured the Horse & Farm Exhibits, head inside to the A-Barn (formerly known as the Stroh) and enjoy touring our exciting Breed Pavilion! Home to exhibits presented by breed organizations, associations, and clubs, the Breed Pavilion is your chance to meet horses from a variety of breeds and learn all about them, including Bashkir Curlies, Morgans, Canadian Horses, Dales ponies, gaited horses, Gypsy Vanners, Icelandic horses, Fjord horses, and so many more.

Are you a speed fiend? We are proud to present a brand new feature in the Breed Pavilion, our Bred for Speed Exhibit! Scattered throughout the Breed Pavilion, you’ll find representatives of a variety of different breeds and disciplines known for their love of speed, from Standardbreds and Thoroughbreds to barrel racers, team penners, and lots more. Attendees will also enjoy learning more in-depth about the speed world by attending demos in our Bred for Speed Demo Ring. Stay tuned for updates about our Bred for Speed demos by bookmarking our schedule. Bred for Speed participants will also take part in the new Bred for Speed Parade, happening in the US Equestrian Coliseum on Saturday.

Equine Affaire is proud to provide A Horse for Heroes, a special interactive feature designed for active military, veterans, first responders, and their families! Hosted in partnership with Hoof to Heart – VETS, a registered nonprofit designed to support these special groups, this activity will include a variety of unmounted opportunities for participants to learn about teamwork, communication, camaraderie, trust, and more. No previous horse experience is required to participate in this unique experience! Learn about the benefits of equine-adjacent therapy and enjoy the fun of bonding with your family and making new friends at Equine Affaire. Our A Horse for Heroes activities will take place on Thursday and Saturday of the event.

There’s so much more happening at Equine Affaire in Massachusetts. Announcements about additional presenters and other exciting features are still to come. Visit our website to learn more and plan your trip to North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering. Would you like to volunteer at Equine Affaire in exchange for free admission? Learn more and sign up in advance before September 25!

Equine Affaire will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 12-15, 2026. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Book a room with any one of our 2026 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its premier sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic; US Equestrian; Horizon Structures; Fair Hill Saddlery; Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Sentinel Horse Nutrition; Chewy; Photonic Health; MyStride; and many more. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!