ENJOY THE ULTIMATE EQUESTRIAN GETAWAY AT EQUINE AFFAIRE

COLUMBUS, OH, February 4, 2026 – Whatever Punxsutawney Phil had to say, all equestrians know the truth: the official start of spring is just six weeks away! That’s good news for our frozen fingers, furry horses, and muddy pastures. Now, would you like to hear even better news? Equine Affaire is coming back to Ohio in less than seventy days!

This April 9-12, join us at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus as horsemen and horsewomen everywhere gather for their favorite celebration of all things horse: Equine Affaire! North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering is the place to be this spring for learning, riding, shopping, competing, networking, celebrating, and more. Advance tickets are on sale now for Equine Affaire and for Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s groundbreaking musical celebration of the horse! Plan now for an incredible weekend by purchasing your tickets, researching our host hotels, and previewing the schedule at equineaffaire.com.

Snag your Fantasia tickets early to guarantee you’ve got a great seat at the hottest show of the season, Fantasia! From the earth-shaking drama of enormous draft horses to the fleet-footed antics of miniature horses and everything in between, Fantasia has it all. Join us for an unforgettable limited run of just three performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in the Taft Coliseum at the Ohio Expo Center, sponsored by Western Edge. This special event features a medley of theatrical performances by the nation’s most exciting equestrian entertainers, including Dan James of Double Dan Horsemanship; the Whispery Pines Percherons; Ermes Zamperla and Amanda Pennino; Keith Ceddia; and many more. Tickets are going fast at equineaffaire.com – so secure your seat at the show of the season today!

For more than thirty years, Equine Affaire has built its reputation on producing a robust educational program featuring dozens of elite equestrian educators from all facets of the industry. This year, we are proud to announce a star-studded lineup that brings the best of the best together to share their perspectives, techniques, and hard-won knowledge with our attendees and our clinic participants:

John Lyons…General Horsemanship

Dan James…Liberty, General Horsemanship

Jason Irwin…General Horsemanship

Ben Longwell…Vaquero Traditions, Cow Work

Keith Ceddia…Reining

Phyllis Dawson….Eventing

Zoe Woodland…Cutting, Cow Work

Gaby Reutter…Jumping

Mike Bednarek…Reined Cow Horse, Ranch Trail & Show Trail

Reese Koffler-Stanfield…Dressage

Joe Sansone…Ranch Sorting

Bronwyn Irwin…Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Youth

AJ Miller…Driving

Scot MacGregor…Easy Gaited Horses

Ariana Sakaris…Behavioral Training

Jim Masterson…Bodywork and the Masterson Method

Diamond D Cowgirls…Drill Teams

Kellie & Sam Rettinger…Draft Driving

Asbury University…Police Horse Training, Vaulting

The Wild Horse Summit…Mustang Training

These individuals and many others will be conducting hundreds of clinics, seminars, and demonstrations in multiple arenas and demo rings for the benefit of our attendees. No matter what breed of horse or style of riding, driving, or sport you enjoy, there’s something for everyone to learn and appreciate at Equine Affaire. A preliminary schedule is available online here. Make sure to check back often as we continue to update our schedule!

Highlights of our educational program include the much-anticipated return of Cowtown in Cooper, sponsored by Western Life Today. Taking place on Friday, April 10, and Saturday, April 11, this exciting two-day intensive tour will lead horses and riders in an exploration of multiple cow-oriented Western events. Attendees will enjoy learning from Ben Longwell, Mike Bednarek, Zoe Woodland, and Joe Sansone as they share educational clinics for horses and riders interested in learning how to work with cattle.

This year’s Cowtown will also include the brand-new “Cowboy Challenge,” a fun unmounted competition designed to showcase the skills and techniques of cowboy and ranch life. It’s free to participate for attendees. To sign up, visit the Information Booth in the Bricker Building during Equine Affaire. The Cowboy Challenge will take place at 3:30 pm on Saturday, April 11. Prizes will be awarded to the top ten participants!

Are you interested in riding in a clinic or submitting your horse to be trained or ridden by a clinician? Applications are now open for Equine Affaire’s Ride With A Pro clinic participation program, sponsored by My Stride! Attendees must apply by February 13. Application materials, clinic summaries, and more are available on our website.

Whether you’re a veteran of the horse world or brand new to horses, meeting a whole herd of horses at Equine Affaire is always a highlight! The Breed Pavilion and the Horse & Farm Exhibits are the perfect avenue for horse enthusiasts eager to learn more about different breeds and types of horses, including encountering new or unusual breeds. This year, we’re adding a unique twist on our Breed Pavilion with our brand-new “Bred for Speed” exhibit! If you love living life in the fast lane, plan today to visit this themed section of the Breed Pavilion. You’ll get to meet and learn about the speed demons of the horse world and their respective disciplines. We’ll be featuring Standardbreds, Thoroughbreds, racing Quarter Horses, and other breeds that enjoy the adrenaline of speed. Our Bred for Speed exhibit will also include a demo ring devoted to displaying the traits and qualities of these special horses. And don’t worry – if you’re not a fan of speed sports, you’ll still enjoy visiting all the other breeds in the Breed Pavilion! Confirmed exhibitors for this spring include the American Hackney Society, the Drum Horse Breed Registry, the North American Suffolk Horse Association, the Ohio Haflinger Association, the Rocky Mountain Horse Association, the Lippitt Club, and many more!

Are you looking to buy, adopt, or sell a horse? Visit our Horse & Farm Exhibits to learn about horses for sale and visit the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire! You’ll also get to visit with a variety of equestrian business owners and learn about lesson facilities, trainers, stud farms, farriers, bodywork practitioners, and other equestrian service providers in the Midwest.

In between educational opportunities, attendees must take advantage of all the retail and consignment shopping adventures awaiting them at the largest horse-related trade show in the Midwest. Exhibitors from all over the country will be on site with staff, inventory, and creative booth displays to offer an array of horse-related products, services, and more. The trade show will be spread out across multiple buildings and encompass outdoor exhibit spaces. As part of the trade show, we’ll also be hosting the Marketplace Consignment Shop in the Voinovich. If you want to consign your gently-used outgrown or unneeded equestrian goods, learn more by visiting our website! You’ll also want to check out the new Wheels & Deals Boulevard, where attendees can either shop for used trucks, trailers, ATVs, and more, or rent a spot to sell their own.

Whether it involves clinics, competitions, or special events, the schedule of events never stops at Equine Affaire. The Whispery Pines Percherons team will be back to conduct the beloved Drive A Draft ™ activity, where attendees can learn how to drive a draft horse on Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 in the NRS Experience Pavilion. Sign up by visiting the Whispery Pines Percherons stalls in the Gilligan Complex on site! We’re also excited to bring back the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition on Friday, April 10, and the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, on Sunday, April 12.

Want to compete at an event at Equine Affaire? We’d love to have you! Applications are now open for the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition and the Breed Bonanza. Applications for both are due by February 13. Sign up for a challenging obstacle course and throw your hat in the ring for a chance to win $5,500 in cash and other prizes by applying for the VHRC today. Love to show off your horse’s fabulous flowing mane, incredible gaits, or other unique features? Apply to compete in the Breed Bonanza!

General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, Cowtown in Cooper, The Cowboy Challenge, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities! Separate tickets are required for Fantasia.

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its premier sponsors, including Western Edge, NRS, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, My Stride, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

