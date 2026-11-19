450 coaches at Wellington Riding received speaker-reviewed lesson notes before they headed home

Wellington Riding, England – 19 November 2026 – The British Horse Society (BHS) Coaches Convention was held on November 9, 2026, at Wellington Riding in England. The sold-out event brought together 450 coaches for a day of learning, networking and inspiration, with expert speakers and practical demonstrations. For the first time, the program also featured technology designed to support coaches.

Equestic’s EQ Coach-Copilot app captured each teaching session and turned it into take-home notes, so the educated coach audience could focus on the coaching demonstrations in the arena, not having to take notes. The speakers reviewed the content before it was shared in the app, and it was available to participants even before they got home.

The featured speakers included Fellows of the British Horse Society (FBHS) and Senior BHS coaches. Many were pleasantly surprised by the accuracy and insightfulness of the notes, both for rider learning and for their own reflection as coaches.

What the Speakers Said

Corinne Bracken, FBHS, worked with the Children, Junior and Young Riders squads of Team GB for 10 years. She is now High Performance Manager for Team Hong Kong, China, overseeing all four Olympic disciplines for the Hong Kong Jockey Club.

“The Coach-Copilot summary is exactly the example of what we need for our students to take away,” said Corinne. “It captures the whole essence of the lesson. But not only that, it gives them great attention to detail, so I can’t wait to see their improvement after they’ve worked through these notes.”

Carole Broad, FBHS, is an experienced coach, assessor and educator who has spent many years developing riders, coaches and assessors at all levels.

“I think it’s absolutely incredible,” said Carole. “It captured what I tried to put across. It’s very accurate, and it makes it sound really coherent. It’s lovely, thank you!”



David Sheerin, FBHS, is an international coach, rider and General Manager of Wellington Riding. He has worked extensively across all three Olympic disciplines, combining practical coaching expertise with leadership in education, performance development and equestrian business management.

“We’d read about the partnership [he and Kylie Roddy did a teaching session together] on paper, but seeing the feedback written down was really interesting,” said David. “The different roles that Kylie and I play, which is purposeful, were quite evident. It was also valuable as coach reflection. Some of the notes were about me, and I was quite surprised,” he added with a laugh. “I didn’t think I was that much of a control freak, but clearly the feedback says I am, and it works, so it’s fine!”

David also saw the value beyond the arena.

“Today we worked with six riders, but we have a program of 45 riders, so the learning those six had today can benefit our whole program. The way it’s laid out, with clear bullet points, makes it easy to share.”

Kylie Roddy, FBHS, is a successful coach and 5* international event rider, passionate about producing young horses, retraining racehorses and helping riders of all ages and abilities build confidence and skills.

“I read it through with David, and what I love is that what you say and what I say can be quite different, but when you see it written down, you can see how it works on the floor and how people interpret it,” said Kylie. “It’s as good a tool for coaches on reflection: how are we being interpreted? How are the riders hearing us? Reading it back gives us an insight that’s important for coach development and for making sure the messages we give our students are the ones we intend.”

Charlie Unwinis a leading performance psychologist who has supported multiple European, World and Olympic Champions. He co-founded Centre10, which helps equestrian coaches apply the principles of good psychology in their coaching, developing the person as well as the rider.

“When we’re having a lesson, we’re so focused, so in the moment. We can have lots of realizations in a fairly short period of time, and it’s difficult to capture that,” said Charlie. “Language is a really important part of our psychology. When we find the right words to describe what we’re trying to achieve, we can achieve it much more quickly, without having to re-remember. I think [EQ Coach-Copilot] takes a lot of the mental load off, so we can use that bandwidth to be present and focused in the moment.”

Equestic

Founded in the Netherlands by Leon Rutten,Equestic is the consumer brand of Smart Horse Technologies B.V. It was built on his family’s equestrian coaching heritage and strengthened by over 30 years of software and hardware product leadership.

Blending deep knowledge in equestrian sport withcutting-edgeexpertise in artificial intelligence(AI),product engineering, and marketing,Equestic is focused on innovations that genuinely support coaches, riders, and their horses. For more information visit www.equestic.com



For further information or images, contact:

Nicole Graf, Equestic CMO

nicole.graf@equestic.com