EQ Media Wins Gold ADDY Award for “Stealth Mode”

Wellington, Fla. — March 23, 2026— EQ Media, a full-service marketing and communications agency with an equestrian focus, has been honored with a Gold ADDY Award from the American Advertising Federation’s local chapter for “Stealth Mode,” a video spot created for W.F. Young’s Absorbine® brand to launch UltraShield® Gold Fly Spray.

The ADDY Awards, administered by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), are the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, recognizing outstanding creative work across all advertising disciplines. Entries are judged on creative excellence and the ability to enhance the client’s business objectives. “Stealth Mode” earned a Gold ADDY Award in the Film, Video and Sound/Internet Commercial – Any Length category. The spot will be automatically entered into the AAF district award competition.

Earlier this year, “Stealth Mode” won a Platinum and two Gold VIDDY Awards from the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP).

“We’re so grateful for the work of EQ Media and their help in making the launch of UltraShield Gold so successful,” said Amy Cairy, Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at W.F. Young.

EQ Media assembled an all-equestrian production team with serious commercial credentials. Veteran Director Alan Oltman and Wooden Shoe Productions Producer Adam Ruben led a crew that understood the industry, the product and the audience from the inside out.

The video, much of which is shot from the perspective of a frustrated fly, uses drone footage and visual effects. The spot delivers humor, action and storytelling while communicating the product’s benefits in a way that resonates with the audience.

The “Stealth Mode” video has achieved exceptionally high social media engagement and view rates, underscoring both its creative impact and effectiveness as a marketing tool in a competitive category.

“To be recognized by our peers in the advertising industry for this work is incredibly rewarding, and we’re thrilled to see the entire production team acknowledged,” said EQ Media founder Carrie Wirth.

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About EQ Media

EQ Media is a full-service marketing and communications agency specializing in the equestrian industry. Headquartered in Wellington, Florida, the agency blends in-depth equestrian expertise with creative strategy to deliver branding, public relations, social media, video production, design and event coverage. EQ Media partners with a wide range of clients, from national associations to premium equine brands, crafting compelling stories that resonate with equestrian audiences. Comprised of a team of passionate, horse-savvy professionals, EQ Media is dedicated to helping clients build meaningful connections and lasting impact with the equestrian community.

EQMedia.Agency

Carrie@EQMedia.Agency

About Absorbine® / W.F. Young

Absorbine® grew from humble beginnings. In 1892, Mary Ida Young and her husband, Wilbur Fenelon Young, began their journey. Wilbur, a piano deliveryman, relied on their horses for deliveries in the Northeast. Mary Ida, a passionate gardener and herbalist, formulated Absorbine Veterinary Liniment. They used it on their horses daily to improve circulation and promote healing. Word of its effectiveness spread, and Wilbur started selling it during his deliveries. Today, Absorbine® is a global brand, offering a variety of products loved by horse and pet owners worldwide, all rooted in a legacy of care and innovation to help animals live their best lives.

Absorbine®

The Horse World’s Most Trusted Name®

Absorbine.com

Media Contact:

Carrie Wirth

carriewirth@me.com