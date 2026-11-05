Equestic announced as British Dressage’s Official Training and Coach Development Partner

British Dressage is delighted to announce Equestic as its first-ever Official Training and Coach Development Partner, as part of an agreement that will support BD’s wider strategy for training and education, and horse welfare. This exciting new collaboration will help BD members work towards creating harmonious partnerships with their horses through the use of cutting-edge technology.

Equestic combines equestrian knowledge with artificial intelligence and product engineering to create practical training technologies for riders, coaches and equine professionals. Its mission to “help riders and coaches perform with care” closely aligns with British Dressage’s commitment to excellent horsemanship, effective training and horse welfare at every level of the sport.

Through the partnership, British Dressage members will be introduced to Equestic’s two core products: the EQ Coach-Copilotapp,and EQ Saddle-Clip.

As dressage evolves, Equestic believes technology can play an important role in strengthening how knowledge is shared, retained and applied. Its tools are designed to enable riders to get more from every lesson, support coaches in developing and sharing their expertise, and bring greater insight into the horse’s movement and way of going, while always keeping their welfare central to the training process.

The EQ Coach-Copilot app audio records lessons and uses AI to create structured text summaries that riders and coaches can revisit, while its Rider Reflections feature allows riders to capture thoughts and observations after a lesson, solo training, or competition. The app captures the key takeaways from every session, helping coaches and riders pick up where they left off and track progress over time, for a more effective learning process.



The EQ Saddle-Clip is a lightweight motion sensor that clips to the saddle flap, records each ride and provides insights into the horse’s movement and training structure, including rhythm, impulsion, gaits, transitions, and symmetry. The data offers riders, coaches and their support teams to monitor progress over time, identify changes, and shape training with greater precision. The device complies with FEI rules and is approved for use at competition in dressage, showjumping, and eventing.

When EQ Coach-Copilot and EQ Saddle-Clip are used together, training and horse development can be evaluated through objective trend analysis, enriched by the personal insights of both coach and rider.

Through its exciting partnership with British Dressage, Equestic aims to provide lasting benefits to BD members, helping riders progress consistently, coaches teach more effectively, and horses perform safely. With Equestic, members can explore how digital tools can contribute to a more informed and sustainable future for dressage training.

As part of the collaboration, British Dressage and Equestic will work together to deliver informative content and practical learning opportunities for members and coaches, which will be available on the BD Learning Hub.

All BD coaches have the benefitof using EQ Coach-Copilot free of charge for teaching, via individual approval in the app after registration.

Equestic benefits for all BD members:

· For EQ Coach-Copilot

o a two-weeks free trial for unlimited number of Lesson Summaries, as well Rider Reflections for all horses

o a 30% discount for subscription plans for three months or a full year

· For EQ Saddle-Clip

o a 10% discount for the purchase of a device, via a dedicated code available on the BD Membership page

o A three-months Pro subscription for up to 20 horses

Additional offers will be made available in the coming months.

Jason Brautigam, Chief Executive of British Dressage, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Equestic as a valued partner. Digitalisation has been central to British Dressage’s strategy for several years, and this partnership will help us continue that journey by introducing our members and coaches to cutting-edge technology that will support them in their training. Equestic also shares our core values, particularly with regards to putting horse welfare at the heart of everything we do, making this a natural partnership.”

Leon Rutten,Founder and CEO of Equestic added: “British Dressage plays a crucial role in shaping the future of dressage, balancing the sport’s traditions with modern expectations of today. At Equestic we are pioneering a new approach to equestrian learning – by connecting the coach’s expertise, the rider’s feel and insights from the horse’s movement.

Our technology gives coaches greater scope to put their knowledge into work and helps riders turn what they heard, felt and experienced into more consistent progress with their horses. Through our partnership with British Dressage, we’re bringing a modern approach to its education programs and helping members embrace technology in their everyday training to Perform with care for horses.”

British Dressage and Equestic share the ambition of giving riders and coaches useful insight and knowledge throughout the training journey, combining experience with meaningful information to support soundness, long-term development and stronger horse-and-rider partnerships.

To find out more about Equestic and its training technologies, visitEquestic.