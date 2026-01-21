Equestic Appoints Nicole Graf as Chief Marketing Officer

(Sint Anthonis, Netherlands — 21 January, 2026) – Equestic, a leading equestrian performance technology company, has announced the appointment of Nicole Graf as its new Chief Marketing Officer.

Graf is a seasoned marketing and go-to-market executive, with more than 20 years experience in brand strategy, product marketing, and global market expansion. She joins Equestic from Ridely, where she served as U.S. Country Manager, leading strategic partnerships with federations, major brands, and Olympic athletes.

Previously, Graf directed the U.S. market launch for PS of Sweden, overseeing the brand’s first U.S. pop-up retail activation at the 2024 Winter Equestrian Festival, while building elite rider ambassador programs and high-impact marketing partnerships to accelerate brand growth in North America.

A lifelong equestrian, Graf brings a rider-first perspective to her leadership, aligning performance innovation with horse welfare and practical adoption in the sport.

“We are thrilled to welcome Nicole to Equestic,” said Dmitry Marchenko, CCO and COO of Equestic. “She brings a unique combination of strategic vision, brand expertise, and deep understanding of our community. Her guidance will be instrumental as we continue to build the future of responsible, more informed equestrian training.”

“Equestic stands at the intersection of innovation, performance, and horse welfare,” said Graf. “I’m excited to help strengthen the brand, shape product evolution, and support riders and coaches worldwide with smarter, data-driven training tools.”

About Equestic

Launched in the Netherlands in 2019, Equestic is the consumer brand of Smart Horse Technologies B.V. Founded by a family of horse owners, sports riders, and coaches with over 100 years of cumulative experience in horse development coaching and riding.

Blending deep knowledge in equestrian sport with cutting-edge expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), product engineering and marketing, Equestic is focused on innovations that genuinely support coaches, riders, and their horses. Equestic’s mission is to “help riders and coaches perform with care.”

Media Contact:

Dmitry Marchenko

nvan_krimpen@workinginyourshoes.com