Equestic Introduces the Next Chapter of EQ Coach-Copilot With Rider Reflections Feature

Rider Reflections extends the learning journey between lessons, helping equestrians build self-awareness and confidence, while supporting the continued evolution of Coach-Copilot.

Equestic has announced the next evolution of EQ Coach-Copilot by introducing Rider Reflections, a new audio recording feature designed to help equestrians capture their thoughts, questions and insights after every solo training.

Since its launch just a few months ago, EQ Coach-Copilot has helped over a thousand coaches and equestrians capture their lesson feedback through audio recordings that are automatically summarized, making it easier to revisit coaching guidance, track progress and maximize every lesson. With the new Rider Reflections feature, that learning journey now continues between lessons, giving riders a simple way to record their own insights from independent training sessions.

Whether it’s noting what felt different, recording a breakthrough moment, logging a question for the next lesson or reflecting on what still needs work, Rider Reflections helps ensure that every ride contributes to long-term progress.

“We’re not just developing a mobile app – we’re building the future of everyday equestrian training,” said Leon Rutten, Founder and CEO of Equestic. “Riders don’t learn only during coached sessions, they improve through the hundreds of rides that happen in between. Rider Reflections brings those rides into the learning process, creating a richer connection between coach, rider and horse. It’s another significant step towards our vision of EQ Coach-Copilot becoming the training companion that helps riders learn continuously, build confidence and make every ride count.”

Turning Reflection into Progress

Riding is a continuous learning process. A coached lesson may provide a rider with new guidance or goals, but a lot of the learning also happens afterwards – when the rider puts that advice into practice, experiments, encounters challenges and discovers what works for them and their horse.

Rider Reflections gives riders a dedicated place to capture those experiences while they are fresh. By reflecting on their training daily, riders build greater self-awareness – recognizing what they’re feeling in the saddle, how their horse is responding to their aids, which patterns are starting to click, and where they may need further guidance from their coach.

How Rider Reflections works:

Riders record a voice memo anytime – after a lesson, solo ride, or groundwork

EQ Coach-Copilot automatically synthesizes the memo providing a text summary

It builds for each horse a personal training diary from all those independent rides and their coach’s guidance



By combining coached lessons with independent training reflections and horse motion data from the EQ Saddle-Clip, EQ Coach-Copilot is becoming the daily training assistant that helps riders learn continuously, build confidence and make every ride count.

The current EQ Coach-Copilot experience, includes:

AI-compiled Lesson Summaries with key coaching guidance

Rider Reflections for solo sessions

A searchable training Diary for coached sessions and solo ride reflections

Integration of EQ Saddle-Clip data into any relevant training session

Other powerful learning features are coming soon

Ambassador Quotes

“EQ Coach-Copilot has already changed the way I review lessons, but Rider Reflections takes it a step further. The real work happens between coaching sessions, and now I can capture what I’m feeling, what’s improving and what I want to ask my coach before I forget it. It keeps the learning process moving forward every time I ride.” – Harrison Ashton, International U25 Dressage Rider and Equestic Ambassador

“The rider taking their time to make their own thoughts about the lessons is incredibly valuable. They’re the ones that are really going to progress and become our real trainers. As a coach, I look forward to be able to see what’s going on between sessions -not only with their horse, and their training, but what’s going on in their heads, because that’s often the hardest part to analyze.” – Lendon Gray, Dressage Olympian, Founder and Chairman of Dressage4Kids and recipient of the 2024 US Equestrian Lifetime Achievement Award.

EQ Coach-Copilot with Rider Reflections is available worldwide, from today, on iOS and Android. Riders have access to a free 14-days trial, while EQ Coach-Copilot’s lesson recording feature remains free for all coaches.

For more information visit www.equestic.com