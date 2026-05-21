Equestrian Certified Financial Planner™ Releases Free Financial Guide for the Horse Community

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — Grace Speckman, CFP® and Senior Financial Advisor at Meridian Investment Advisors, has released The Thoughtful Equestrian’s Guide to Protect, Grow, and Pass on Wealth — a free, practical financial resource built specifically for the equestrian world.

The guide delivers what the horse community rarely gets from traditional financial advisors: financial guidance from someone who understands horses and the commitment it takes to build a life around them. Written by a horse person, for horse people.

Inside readers will find:

Real strategies covering insurance and liability protection, tax considerations, estate planning, and retirement

Four equestrian-specific case studies

Updated figures for the 2026 tax year

Over 10 pages of actionable insights ready to put to work immediately

The guide is available for download here.

About Grace Speckman, CFP®

Grace Speckman is a financial advisor to clients in the equestrian world. She works at Meridian Investment Advisors in Indianapolis, Indiana. Before her career in wealth management, she grew up in the hunter/jumper world, where it takes discipline, accountability, and long-term thinking. It takes that with money too.

Today, she works with successful individuals and families nationwide to bring those same principles to their investments, financial planning, and legacy. Grace publishes all things equine on her popular Instagram page, Dollars and Horse Sense, and is a founding board member to launch the HorseGrooms Foundation.

For more information, please visit meridianinvest.com, follow Grace on LinkedIn, or Dollars and Horse Sense on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Grace Speckman, CFP®

Senior Financial Advisor, Meridian Investment Advisors

gspeckman@meridianinvest.com