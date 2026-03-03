Equestrian Directory Returns as Proud Sponsor of Road to the Horse 2026

Equestrian Directory is proud to once again sponsor Road to the Horse 2026, taking place at the iconic Kentucky Horse Park. As one of the most anticipated colt-starting competitions in the world, Road to the Horse brings together elite horsemen, passionate fans, and the very best of the equestrian community, making it a natural fit for our continued support.

Attendees are invited to stop by the Equestrian Directory booth #28 on the Sponsor Concourse throughout the event to pick up the all‑new 2026 Equestrian Directory, featuring updated listings, expanded resources, inspiring new content and fresh industry insights for riders, trainers, and equine businesses nationwide. Visitors can also shop our exclusive Love the Ride® apparel line, designed for riders who live and breathe the equestrian lifestyle.

“Our team is thrilled to return to Road to the Horse,” said Publisher Erika. “This event represents the heart of horsemanship, and we’re honored to support a competition that celebrates skill, partnership, and the spirit of the horse.”

Road to the Horse 2026 promises an unforgettable weekend of colt‑starting excellence, fan-favorite clinicians, top-level entertainment and immersive equestrian experiences. We look forward to connecting with riders, trainers, and horse lovers from across the country.

Visit us at our booth and celebrate the ride with us.

Media Contact:

Erika Milenkovich

Publisher, Equestrian Directory

erika@ensomediagroup.com

440 668-2812