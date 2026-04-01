Equestrian Directory to Sponsor and Exhibit at Equine Affaire 2026 in Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, OH, April 1, 2026 – Equestrian Directory is proud to return as both a sponsor and vendor at Equine Affaire, taking place next week – April 9-12 – at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. As one of North America’s premier equine expositions, Equine Affaire brings together horse lovers of every breed, discipline, and experience level for four days of education, shopping, clinics, and world‑class entertainment.

Visitors are invited to stop by the Equestrian Directory booth to pick up the brand‑new 2026 Equestrian Directory, featuring expanded listings, trusted equine professionals, and essential resources for horse owners across the region. Attendees can also shop our exclusive Love the Ride® apparel line, created for riders who want to show their pride for the sport, and for our great state of Ohio.

Founded on the belief that every horse deserves knowledgeable care and every owner deserves reliable guidance, Equestrian Directory connects the equine community through curated resources, educational content, and our annual print and digital publications. Our mission is to support horse owners, celebrate the professionals who serve them, and strengthen the equestrian industry throughout the Midwest and beyond.

“We’re thrilled to be part of Equine Affaire again,” said Publisher Erika Milenkovich. “This event represents the heart of our community with passionate riders, dedicated professionals, and the shared love of the horse. We can’t wait to meet everyone, share our newest Directory, and celebrate Ohio’s vibrant equestrian spirit.”

Equine Affaire 2026 promises an unforgettable lineup of clinics, demonstrations, competitions, and shopping opportunities. Be sure to visit the Equestrian Directory booth #429 (main aisle – Bricker Building) to connect with our team, explore resources, and gear up with Love the Ride® apparel.

Join us at Equine Affaire and celebrate the ride with us.

Media Contact:

Erika Milenkovich

erika@ensomediagroup.com