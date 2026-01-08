Equestrian Professional Announces First Four Months of 2026 Webinar Series for Horse Professionals

As the horse industry continues to grow—driven by increased participation, investment, and innovation, horse professionals are navigating both expanding opportunities and increased complexity. Growth brings momentum, but it also places greater responsibility on professionals to operate with clarity, foresight, and sound business practices.

In this environment, staying up to date on equine law, technology, taxation, and broader economic forces shaping the horse industry has become essential. In response, Equestrian Professional has announced the first four months of its 2026 educational webinar series, designed to support informed decision-making in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Now in its second decade, Equestrian Professional’s free live webinar series features top industry experts focused on the issues that matter most to horse professionals. The year launches with four key topics.

2026 Jan – April Webinar Schedule & Speakers

January: Equine Liability Laws and Exposures: What Every Horse Professional Needs to Know In 2026

Speaker: Julie I. Fershtman, Esq.

Liability exposure remains one of the most significant risks facing horse professionals. This webinar addresses legal and operational realities that can leave horse businesses vulnerable if not properly understood.

The webinar will explore:

Where horse professionals are most vulnerable to liability claims

Common assumptions that increase legal exposure

Risk-management considerations related to contracts, insurance, and daily operations

February: The Horse Tech Advantage: Top Ways Technology Can Elevate Your Business

Speaker: Julianna Chapman

Technology is rapidly reshaping how professional horse businesses operate, communicate, and compete. This webinar focuses on practical, real-world applications of technology that can elevate operations without unnecessary complexity.

The webinar will explore:

How technology can improve health and safety practices

Tools that support education, training, and professional development

Technology’s role in horse sales, competitions, and clinics

March: Horse Business Taxes: 2026 Update

Speaker: Jen Shah, CPA

Tax compliance remains a core responsibility for horse professionals, and recent federal changes add a new layer of complexity. This webinar provides a 2026 tax update for horse businesses, covering both standard tax considerations professionals must address each year and new provisions introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

The webinar will cover:

Core tax issues relevant to horse businesses, including classification, deductions, and reporting

Key tax law changes introduced under the OBBBA and how they apply to equestrian operations

Practical considerations for aligning tax decisions with overall business structure

April: Rethinking the Horse Business: Succeeding in a Changed World

Presenter: Elisabeth McMillan

Now in its second decade, Rethinking the Horse Business examines how economic conditions, horse industry trends, and the digital ecosystem are reshaping equestrian businesses. The webinar draws on industry data, surveys, and real-world experience working with horse professionals across disciplines.

The webinar will explore:

Economic, digital, and industry forces influencing horse professionals

Long-term trends shaping participation, pricing, and business models

Results from our horse business survey

“Horse professionals are being asked to make more complex decisions in a more dynamic environment,” said Elisabeth McMillan, founder of Equestrian Professional. “This series is about helping professionals understand the landscape they are operating in and make informed, strategic choices.”

All live webinars are delivered online and are open to horse professionals across disciplines and regions. Additional webinars will be announced as the 2026 schedule continues.

Registration and full program details are available at: https://www.equestrianprofessional.com/public/Equestrian-Professionals-Live-Webinar-Series-2026.cfm

