Equestrian Professional Hosts Horse Business Taxes 2026 Update Webinar

As tax rules continue to evolve, horse businesses remain uniquely positioned at the intersection of agriculture, sport, and small business—an area where standard guidance often fails to address industry-specific realities. In response, Equestrian Professional will host Horse Business Taxes: 2026 Update, a live webinar focused on current tax considerations relevant to horse professionals.

The webinar will be presented by Jen Shah, CPA, who works extensively with equine businesses and brings direct experience with the tax structures, classifications, and reporting issues common in the horse industry.

This session provides an overview of both recurring tax considerations horse professionals must address each year and recent federal changes that may affect business planning for 2026, including provisions introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

Topics covered include:

What horse business owners need to consider at tax time to reduce risk and take advantage of opportunities

Core tax issues relevant to horse businesses, including considerations related to business structure, staff classification, deductions, depreciation and reporting in accordance with the OBBBA.

Practical considerations for aligning tax decisions with overall business structure

The webinar is intended to support awareness and informed conversations with accountants and advisors. It is not designed to provide individualized tax advice.

Webinar Details

Horse Business Taxes: 2026 Update

March 16, 2026

11:00 AM Pacific, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern

Registration and additional details are available at:

https://www.equestrianprofessional.com/public/Webinar-Horse-Business-Taxes-2026-Update.cfm

About Equestrian Professional – The Horse Business Site

Equestrian Professional supports serious horse professionals with practical business education, insight, strategic tools, and expert-led discussions focused on decision-making, growth, and long-term sustainability. The platform serves trainers, barn owners, breeders, professional riders, and facility operators navigating the financial, operational, and strategic realities of running a horse business in a changing industry.

