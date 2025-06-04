EQUESTRIAN+ to Livestream 2025 Summer Tour Series Free From The Oaks

Produced by Nilforushan Equisport Events

San Juan Capistrano, Calif., June 2, 2025 — EQUESTRIAN+ is proud to announce the exclusive livestream of the highly anticipated 2025 Summer Tour, hosted at The Oaks in San Juan Capistrano, California. Produced by Nilforushan Equisport Events, the Summer Tour will stream free of charge on EQUESTRIAN+ and is set to showcase three weeks of elite show jumping competition.

The 2025 Summer Tour will unfold across three separate events:

Summer Tour 1: June 13–15 Summer Tour 2: June 18–22 Summer Tour 3: June 25–29

With upper-level riders, rising stars and top equine athletes competing in scenic Southern California, the Summer Tour is poised to be one of the season’s standout events.

The livestream will be available directly through the EQUESTRIAN+ platform, with no subscription or membership required. Fans can expect multi-camera coverage, expert commentary, behind-the-scenes content and spotlight features on top competitors.

The Summer Tour is becoming a favorite on the North American circuit, offering a unique blend of competitive sport, elite talent and an inviting atmosphere that captures the spirit of equestrian excellence.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ethan Stephens

Marketing Manager

estephens@equinenetwork.com

About EQUESTRIAN+

EQUESTRIAN+ is the leading digital platform for live and on-demand equestrian sport coverage, delivering high-quality streaming experiences to fans worldwide. From Grand Prix jumping to educational content and lifestyle features, EQUESTRIAN+ is the home for all things equestrian.

About Nilforushan Equisport Events

Nilforushan Equisport Events is known for producing world-class competitions that blend sport, hospitality and innovation. With a focus on athlete experience and fan engagement, NEE events continue to raise the bar for equestrian competition in the U.S.

