EQUESTRIAN+ to Livestream The Oaks Finale I & II

livestream coverage of The Oaks Finale I & II, two hunter/jumper competitions produced by Nilforushan Equisport Events. The events will run back to back in San Juan Capistrano, California, with Finale I taking place September 10-14 and Finale II running September 17-21, 2025.

The Oaks Finale series showcases world-class competition at the scenic Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park, bringing together top riders, horses and fans for an unforgettable close to the summer season. Nilforushan Equisport Events make equestrian sport more accessible and engaging, and the livestream on EQUESTRIAN+ ensures that fans worldwide can experience the excitement in real time.

Spectators can expect thrilling rounds across multiple divisions, highlighting notable combinations as well as up-and-coming talent. A National Grand Prix will be held each Saturday with prize money totaling $75,000 for the Finale I and $100,000 for Finale II.

Livestream Details:

Event: The Oaks Finale I (September 10-14, 2025) & The Oaks Finale II (September 17-21, 2025) Platform: Livestream on EQUESTRIAN+

For more information about the livestream or to watch The Oaks Finale I & II, visit www.equestrianplus.com.

