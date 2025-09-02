Equestrian Travel Association Welcomes Herdade da Malhadinha Nova as Newest Gold Member

September 2, 2025

The Equestrian Travel Association (ETA) is excited to announce that Herdade da Malhadinha Nova has joined its ranks as the newest Gold Member. This esteemed addition reflects Herdade da Malhadinha Nova’s unwavering commitment to excellence in equestrian tourism, aligning with the ETA’s high standards for horse care and customer service.

Herdade da Malhadinha Nova, located in the picturesque Alentejo region of Portugal, is renowned for its luxurious accommodations and exceptional equestrian experiences. By becoming a Gold Member of the ETA, the estate has demonstrated its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of horse welfare, ensuring that every aspect of its equestrian offerings meets the rigorous criteria set forth by the Association.

The Equestrian Travel Association is dedicated to promoting quality within the equestrian tourism sector. Its Gold Members are recognized for their commitment to exceptional horse care and outstanding customer service, providing travelers with the assurance that their equestrian experiences will be both safe and memorable.

“We are thrilled to welcome Herdade da Malhadinha Nova as a Gold Member of the Equestrian Travel Association,” said Meghan Brady, Founder and Member Liasion at the ETA. “Their commitment to horse welfare and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with our mission, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact of their membership on the equestrian travel community.”

Herdade da Malhadinha Nova offers a unique blend of luxury and adventure, inviting guests to explore its stunning landscapes on horseback, partake in guided rides, and enjoy personalized equestrian training sessions. With this new partnership, the estate is set to enhance its already impressive offerings while contributing to the growth of responsible and sustainable equestrian tourism.

For more information about Herdade da Malhadinha Nova and its equestrian activities, please visit https://www.rideeta.com/agencies/herdade-da-malhadinha-nova/.

Media Contact:

Meghan Brady

Founder

Equestrian Travel Association

727-564-3069

Meghan@RideETA.com