Equinavia Acquires Iconic Equestrian Brand Tredstep

Watertown, CT – June 11, 2026 – Equinavia LLC is proud to announce it has acquired the Tredstep brand, a globally recognized leader in premium equestrian footwear and apparel founded by Aidan Keogh.

Equinavia has immediate worldwide exclusive rights to the Tredstep brand and its intellectual property. Founder Aidan Keogh will continue to play a key role in the brand’s future through a multi-year consulting agreement.

“We are very fortunate to secure the rights to Tredstep and even more honored that its founder, Aidan Keogh, will continue working with us,” said Fred Erik Nilsen, President of Equinavia. “We want to sincerely thank all the retail partners and agents who have supported and pushed the Tredstep brand forward over the years. You have done a fantastic job making Tredstep the eminent brand it is today, and we are truly grateful. We look forward to continuing to work closely with all of you and continue to grow the brand and the products available within it.”

Nilsen added: “We are proud to welcome Tredstep into the Equinavia family. We believe it is an excellent strategic fit. We are already working closely with our factories to rebuild stock levels and better serve the strong demand that has historically been underserved. It may take us a minute to fully catch up, but we are fully committed to getting there.”

Aidan Keogh added: “I am pleased to partner with Equinavia to ensure Tredstep’s continued success. I believe this is the right next step for the brand and look forward to contributing my experience as we move forward together.”

About Tredstep

Founded in Ireland in 1993 by five-star rider and designer Aidan Keogh, Tredstep is an equestrian brand built on a passion for innovation, performance, and the partnership between horse and rider. Through technical innovation, exceptional fit, and timeless style, Tredstep has developed footwear, apparel, and accessories that help riders perform with confidence and comfort across disciplines and levels of competition.

About Equinavia

Founded in 2008 by Fred Erik Nilsen and Eva-Helen S Nilsen, Equinavia is an equestrian company built on a passion for horses, the equestrian lifestyle, and the partnership between horse and rider. Rooted in Scandinavian values of quality, functionality, and enduring design, Equinavia develops, distributes, and grows brands that deliver thoughtfully crafted products to support riders and enrich their equestrian journey.

Media Contact:

Erin Gregory

erin.gregory@equinavia.com